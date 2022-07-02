Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Deverakonda to Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, actors who went naked for films

    First Published Jul 2, 2022, 1:38 PM IST

    Vijay Deverakonda went bare naked in the latest poster of Liger; Ananya Pandey, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu react to it. Meanwhile, take a look at male actors who went naked for their characters in movies.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    When it is about playing a character, actors often take the extra step to nail the role that they are performing in a particular film. From doing those extreme diets to even going completely naked for a particular scene, stars from the entertainment industry have left no stone unturned in order to get into the skin of their characters. Here is a list of Indian actors who chose to go bare in films as per the characters’ demands.

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    Vijay Deverakonda: The South superstar’s latest look from his upcoming film ‘Liger’ has created an uproar among his female fans. Vijay went naked in the latest poster of the film. The actor held a bunch of roses in the right place while he displayed off his chiselled body. Reacting to the photo, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, his ‘Kushi’ co-star wrote: “He knows the rules.. just so he can break them.. Guts and glory”. However, it was his Liger co-star Ananya Panday’s comments that won us over. “Breathe guys, breathe…the temperature is rising all over India today🥵🔥,” wrote Ananya, while sharing the poster on her Instagram handle.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Ranbir Kapoor: While filming for the jail sequences in ‘Sanju’, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt’s life, actor Ranbir Kapoor had gone completely nude for a particular scene. Before this, he had done the famous towel dance in her debut film ‘Sawaraiyaa’, but the scene in ‘Sanju’ was the boldest ever!

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Aamir Khan: Think of men going naked for a film and the first name that pops in one’s mind is that of Aamir Khan. The actor wore nothing and held just an old radio in his hands when he decided to go naked for a scene in ‘PK’.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    John Abraham: One of the best characters that John Abraham has played, is from the movie ‘New York’. In one of the scenes where he was taken into custody after the 9/11 attack and was suspected to be a terrorist, John wore nothing on his body.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Rajkummar Rao: In Hansal Mehta’s directorial ‘Shahid’ one of the critically acclaimed films, Rajkummar Rao too went naked. The scene was from his jail time where he sat naked on the floor.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Ranveer Singh: In ‘Befikre’ that starred Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles, the former did a scene where he held a pillow in his hand while he was naked from top to bottom.

