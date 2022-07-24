Will Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan be a disaster? Here's what Kamaal R Khan (KRK) thinks

The next big movie for Shah Rukh Khan is Pathaan, but KRK has advised the superstar not to do it since, in his opinion, it would be an unmitigated failure and sure-shot disaster.

Kamaal R. Khan, aka KRK, is well-known for his divisive tweets. He consistently tweets about celebrities and makes predictions about the success or failure of forthcoming films. He has now made a forecast for the Shah Rukh Khan film Pathaan and made a recommendation to the actor.

KRK advises SRK against doing Pathaan since, in his opinion, it will be an unmitigated failure. He further stated in his tweet that he had advised SRK to pass on the roles of Happy New Year and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad relationship: Netizens age-shame couple, calls them'baap beti'

Siddharth Anand is the film's director, and Deepika Padukone and John Abraham play the key characters in Pathaan. It is planned for publication in January of the following year. After an absence of four years, Shah Rukh Khan will make his big-screen comeback with this film. The actor's fans widely anticipate Pathaan.

Recently, KRK took to Twitter and urged Shah Rukh Khan not to do Pathaan. He claimed that the film will be a ‘shot disaster’ just like Happy New Year (2014), Fan (2016) or Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017). “I suggested @iamsrk to not do films #HappyNewYear #Fan and #JHMS. But he did those films and all 3 films were disasters. Now I suggest him one more time that he should not do #Pathaan because it will become a sure shot disaster," the tweet read.

SRK’s fans were quick to support their favourite actor. “Happy New year was criticized by critics but commercially, it was a hit. Fan may not have done well commercially but contrary to above, this was critically acclaimed," one of the fans wrote.

Also Read: Here’s why Vijay Deverakonda wore slippers for ‘Liger’ trailer launch

Another social media user mocked KRK and tweeted, “He made the movie… Announced the release date… Teaser is on the way.. And now you are saying he should not do this.. You can’t even contact SRK & saying you suggested . @kamaalrkhan PATHAAN WILL BE ROCK."

Shah Rukh Khan has Jawan and Dunki in the works in addition to Pathaan. In Pathaan, SRK will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Also Read: Sexy bikini pictures: Kim Kardashian takes shower at beach in metallic two-piece

The movie Jawan, which also features Nayanthara, will be released in June 2023, while Dunki will come out around Christmas 2023. Dunki, which Rajkumar Hirani directed, has Taapsee Pannu as the lead actress. Pathaan is slated to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

