    Spotted: Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and other celebs

    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 9:25 PM IST

    In today's edition of celebrities papped, we look at the renowned faces clicked by the paps out and about in the city, we look at the A-lister B-town stars papped by the dedicated team of paparazzis.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Celebs getting spotted is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood industry.

    Besides, the paps are relentlessly involved in clicking all the Bollywood celebs out and about in the city. Let us look at the list of B-town stars spotted by the photogs in Mumbai.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora was spotted arriving at Divayoga studio in Bandra. The timeless Bollywood icon looked stunning in a velvet sea green crop top and pants with hair tied in a bun.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ranbir Kapoor, who would soon wow the fans with his performance in the much-awaited rom-com film Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar, was spotted at Mumbai airport. He was in an all-black outfit with transparent colored sunglasses and a black cap.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The most loved couple in the tinsel town industry, who are the definition of couple goals to their fans, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, were spotted at Juhu. Ravie was dressed in a dark blue shirt and denim blue jeans. Sargun wore a military green shirt and white pants.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood icon Shilpa Shetty got snapped by the paps arriving at younger sister Shamita Shetty starrer film The Tenant screening at Sunny Super Sound in Juhu. She looked stunning in a white top and denim blue jeans.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ludo fame rising Bollywood star Fatima Sana Shaikh was spotted outside a cafe in Bandra. She looked cool, dressed in a black oversized Nirvana printed t-shirt dress with black shorts and black glasses.

