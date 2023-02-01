Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spotted: Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan, KL Rahul, and other celebs

    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 8:00 PM IST

    In today's edition of celebrities papped, we look at the renowned faces clicked by the paps out and about in the city, we look at the A-lister B-town stars papped by the dedicated team of paparazzis.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Celebs getting spotted is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood industry.

    Besides, the paps are relentlessly involved in clicking all the Bollywood celebs out and about in the city. Let us look at the list of B-town stars spotted by the photogs in Mumbai.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora was spotted arriving at Divayoga studio in Bandra. The timeless Bollywood icon looked stunning in a grey and black printed sports bra with grey and white tights, a grey jacket, and pink slippers.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Loved and known for his stellar acting and performances in films like Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Dhamaka, the global B-town superstar, Shehzada fame Kartik Aaryan got spotted at the Versova Jetty. He looked dapper in a denim-blue jacket, black t-shirt, denim-blue jeans and white shoes.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Indian cricketer KL Rahul, who recently got hitched to the love of his life and bollywood star Athiya Shetty, was spotted outside a cafe at Bandstand in Bandra. He wore an all-dark blue outfit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rakul Preet Singh, who won the hearts of fans with a brilliant performance in Chhatriwali, was spotted arriving at bollywood producer and filmmaker Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films office in Khar. She wore a beige and black colored long ensemble one piece with black boots and black glasses.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Alia Bhatt, the newest mommy in B-town and a global bollywood star, was spotted at Taj Lands End in Bandra for Zee Cine Awards 2023 announcement. She wore a floral print full-sleeved one-piece dress.

