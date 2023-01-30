Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spotted: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, and other celebs

    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 9:13 AM IST

    In today's edition of celebrities papped, we look at the renowned faces clicked by the paps out and about in the city, we look at the A-lister B-town stars papped by the dedicated team of paparazzis.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Celebs getting spotted is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood industry.

    Besides, the paps are relentlessly involved in clicking all the Bollywood celebs out and about in the city. Let us look at the list of B-town stars spotted by the photogs in Mumbai.

    ALSO READ: Spotted: Rashami Desai, Farah Khan, Rohit Varma, and others at Rakhi Sawant's mother's last rites ceremony

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Deepika Padukone was spotted in an all-black outfit at Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Bandra to visit her fans, who watched Pathaan in the theatres. She covered her face from the paps to not get clicked, but still, she got papped.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ranveer Singh was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport. Ranveer Singh, known for his stellar performances, kept it winter-ready and casual in an all-black outfit with white square-shaped sunglasses and a black winter beanie cap which enhanced his look.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora was spotted arriving at Bandra. The timeless Bollywood icon looked stunning in a white sleeveless crop top with a leather green-colored short skirt and a parrot green leather jacket that added more poise to her entire look.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rakul Preet Singh, who won the hearts of fans with a brilliant performance in Chhatriwali, was spotted arriving outside a clinic in Santacruz. Rakul looked stylish in a blue denim top and white pants with black flat sliders and black glasses on her eyes.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Daisy Shah, the Bollywood actress known for her roles in hit films like Jai Ho and Race 3, was spotted outside a salon in Santacruz. She wore a white sleeveless tank top with beige colored pants and white sports shoes.

    ALSO READ: Pathaan: Hrithik Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Bhumika Chawla, and more celebrities spotted at the screening

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    SRK posted a video on Twitter of him greeting his fans; netizens crown him as the 'King' vma

    SRK posted a video on Twitter of him greeting his fans; netizens crown him as the 'King'

    SRK gives sweetest surprise by greeting his fans outside Mannat; netizens hail, 'The king of Bollywood' vma

    SRK gives sweetest surprise by greeting his fans outside Mannat; netizens hail, 'The king of Bollywood'

    Pathaan exceeds Rs 429 crores worldwide in 4 days, is an unstoppable force at box office vma

    Pathaan exceeds Rs 429 crores worldwide in 4 days, is an unstoppable force at box office

    Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil seen by her side during her mother's final rites ceremony - WATCH vma

    Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil seen by her side during her mother's final rites ceremony - WATCH

    pro-wrestling WWE Royal Rumble 2023: The Bloodline implosion to The Rock no-show - Ranking the highs and lows-ayh

    WWE Royal Rumble 2023: The Bloodline implosion to The Rock's no-show - Ranking the highs and lows

    Recent Stories

    Adani Group hits back at Hindenburg with 413-page response; calls them 'Madoffs of Manhattan'

    Adani Group hits back at Hindenburg with 413-page response; calls them 'Madoffs of Manhattan'

    SRK posted a video on Twitter of him greeting his fans; netizens crown him as the 'King' vma

    SRK posted a video on Twitter of him greeting his fans; netizens crown him as the 'King'

    Top three latest trends in pet grooming essentially for the winter season vma

    Top three latest trends in pet grooming essentially for the winter season

    SRK gives sweetest surprise by greeting his fans outside Mannat; netizens hail, 'The king of Bollywood' vma

    SRK gives sweetest surprise by greeting his fans outside Mannat; netizens hail, 'The king of Bollywood'

    Pathaan exceeds Rs 429 crores worldwide in 4 days, is an unstoppable force at box office vma

    Pathaan exceeds Rs 429 crores worldwide in 4 days, is an unstoppable force at box office

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon