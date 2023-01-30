Spotted: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, and other celebs

In today's edition of celebrities papped, we look at the renowned faces clicked by the paps out and about in the city, we look at the A-lister B-town stars papped by the dedicated team of paparazzis.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Celebs getting spotted is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood industry. Besides, the paps are relentlessly involved in clicking all the Bollywood celebs out and about in the city. Let us look at the list of B-town stars spotted by the photogs in Mumbai. ALSO READ: Spotted: Rashami Desai, Farah Khan, Rohit Varma, and others at Rakhi Sawant's mother's last rites ceremony

Image: Varinder Chawla

Deepika Padukone was spotted in an all-black outfit at Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Bandra to visit her fans, who watched Pathaan in the theatres. She covered her face from the paps to not get clicked, but still, she got papped.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranveer Singh was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport. Ranveer Singh, known for his stellar performances, kept it winter-ready and casual in an all-black outfit with white square-shaped sunglasses and a black winter beanie cap which enhanced his look.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora was spotted arriving at Bandra. The timeless Bollywood icon looked stunning in a white sleeveless crop top with a leather green-colored short skirt and a parrot green leather jacket that added more poise to her entire look.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh, who won the hearts of fans with a brilliant performance in Chhatriwali, was spotted arriving outside a clinic in Santacruz. Rakul looked stylish in a blue denim top and white pants with black flat sliders and black glasses on her eyes.

Image: Varinder Chawla