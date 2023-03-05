Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar arrive in style for Rhea Kapoor birthday bash - SEE PICS

Rhea Kapoor celebrated her birthday with a lowkey bash in the presence of Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, and others.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Rhea Kapoor, the renowned Bollywood producer, and stylist celebrated her birthday yesterday. Rhea celebrated her birthday at an intimate bash held in Mumbai on Saturday night. The lowkey birthday bash of Rhea Kapoor got attended by her family members and a few close friends from the Hindi film industry, including Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, and others. ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde, Urfi Javed, Mandira Bedi and many more at Gaurav Gupta Store Launch

Rhea Kapoor's elder sister and actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked stylish in an all-black look as she arrived at the birthday bash of her dear sister. The new mommy opted for a black top with matching black trousers and an oversized blazer for the night. Sonam completed her look with a free hairdo, minimal make-up, and no accessories look.

Arjun Kapoor was also spotted attending the producer's birthday bash with his girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora. The actor, who opted for a brown pullover and denim trousers, covered his face as he entered the venue in his car.

Malaika Arora, on the other, posed for the paparazzi photographers in fashion. The captivating actress opted for a comfy, oversized shirt dress for the night. She completed her look with a top knot hairdo, classic red lips, and minimal accessories.

