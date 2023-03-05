Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar arrive in style for Rhea Kapoor birthday bash - SEE PICS

    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

    Rhea Kapoor celebrated her birthday with a lowkey bash in the presence of Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, and others.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rhea Kapoor, the renowned Bollywood producer, and stylist celebrated her birthday yesterday. Rhea celebrated her birthday at an intimate bash held in Mumbai on Saturday night. The lowkey birthday bash of Rhea Kapoor got attended by her family members and a few close friends from the Hindi film industry, including Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, and others.

    ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde, Urfi Javed, Mandira Bedi and many more at Gaurav Gupta Store Launch

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rhea Kapoor's elder sister and actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked stylish in an all-black look as she arrived at the birthday bash of her dear sister. The new mommy opted for a black top with matching black trousers and an oversized blazer for the night. Sonam completed her look with a free hairdo, minimal make-up, and no accessories look.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Arjun Kapoor was also spotted attending the producer's birthday bash with his girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora. The actor, who opted for a brown pullover and denim trousers, covered his face as he entered the venue in his car.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora, on the other, posed for the paparazzi photographers in fashion. The captivating actress opted for a comfy, oversized shirt dress for the night. She completed her look with a top knot hairdo, classic red lips, and minimal accessories.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bhumi Pednekar, who shares a close bond with Rhea Kapoor and her family, attended the producer's birthday bash. The Govinda Naam Mera actress looked stylish in an oversized black shirt, which she paired with printed black trousers and a matching scarf. She completed her look with a statement Christian Dior handbag.

    ALSO READ: Disha Patani SEXY pictures from Atlanta; actress performs on her blockbuster songs at The Entertainers Tour

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Hrithik Roshan getting married to Saba Azad? Here's what dad Rakesh Roshan has to say RBA

    Is Hrithik Roshan getting married to Saba Azad? Here's what dad Rakesh Roshan has to say

    John Abraham to Shahid Kapoor-7 Actors whose off-screen talents would leave you stunned RBA

    John Abraham to Shahid Kapoor-7 Actors whose off-screen talents would leave you stunned

    Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, and Nora Fatehi perform in Atlanta, USA (Video) RBA

    Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, and Nora Fatehi perform in Atlanta, USA (Video)

    Video When Shah Rukh Khan wife Gauri Khan used to call him cheap for singing this song RBA

    When Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan used to call him cheap for singing this song

    WATCH BTS member Jungkook enjoys RRR's Naatu Naatu during his Weverse live; here's how his fans react RBA

    WATCH: BTS member Jungkook enjoys RRR's Naatu Naatu during his Weverse live; here's how his fans react

    Recent Stories

    Drunk American Airlines flyer on New York-Delhi flight urinates on fellow passenger: Report AJR

    Drunk American Airlines flyer on New York-Delhi flight urinates on fellow passenger: Report

    Two Bengaluru cops land in trouble for auctioning constable's stolen scooter; check details AJR

    Two Bengaluru cops land in trouble for auctioning constable's stolen scooter; check details

    Health Tips: Skipping breakfast to no exercise - 8 lifestyle blunders that can make you obese and unhealthy RBA

    Health Tips: Skipping breakfast to no exercise - 8 lifestyle blunders that can make you obese and unhealthy

    Holi 2023 Gujiya to Thandai 5 desserts you can binge eat during the festival gcw

    Holi 2023: Gujiya to Thandai- 5 desserts you can binge eat during the festival

    Skincare tips: Know how cinnamon helps in skin brightening and anti-ageing and more RBA

    Skincare tips: Know how cinnamon helps in skin brightening and anti-ageing and more

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon