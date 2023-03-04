Pooja Hegde, Urfi Javed, Mandira Bedi and many more at Gaurav Gupta Store Launch

Arjun Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Mandira Bedi, and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted at Gaurav Gupta's store launch event in Mumbai on Friday night.

Bollywood and the fashion world have always been complimentary and supportive of one another. Famous stars from the Hindi cinema industry have long been the face of the Indian fashion business and are frequently seen supporting the products of prominent designers and attending fashion events.

Several notable Bollywood celebs, including actors Arjun Kapoor and Pooja Hegde and recognised television anchor Mandira Bedi, were sighted at renowned designer Gaurav Gupta's store launch event in Mumbai on Friday night. Urfi Javed, known for her provocative fashion, made a statement with her outrageous ensemble.

Pooja Hegde looked ethereal in a beige and gold co-ord set with flared off-shoulder sleeves at the shop opening event. The actress finished off her outfit with smoky eye makeup, a messy hairstyle, minimal accessories, and matching heels.

Mandira Bedi looked stunning in a grey embroidered gown, as she often does. The famous personality finished her ensemble with a bold black purse and minimal accessories.

Prateik Babbar, who made a rare public appearance at Gaurav Gupta's shop opening, wore an embroidered white jacket and matching pants with a translucent top. The actor's girlfriend, Priya Banerjee looked stunning in a golden embroidered halter-neck gown.

