    Disha Patani SEXY pictures from Atlanta; actress performs on her blockbuster songs at The Entertainers Tour

    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Disha Patani is currently in the US for The Entertainers tour alongwith Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy and others. She performed on 3 songs namely, Kaun Tujhe from M.S. Dhoni, Do You Love Me song from Baaghi 3 and Malang Remix. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha recently performed at 'The Entertainers' Tour in Atlanta, looking her absolute best and the hottest. The actress is currently on the US tour in Atlanta and wore a stunning corset set, on stage during the first show.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha is currently in the US for The Entertainers tour alongwith Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy and others. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress performed on 3 songs namely, Kaun Tujhe from M.S. Dhoni, Do You Love Me song from Baaghi 3 and Malang Remix. From her dance to her outfit, she stole the show in all aspects.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her dance, her stage presence was captivating, and her fans can't stop raving about the same. Along with this, Disha did a small bit where she played the ‘Dragon Ball Z’ clip which was never done before and it completely stood out and it was her way to express her love to all her anime fans! 
     

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    Taking to her social Media, today Disha posted some breathtaking pictures on her feed in the outfit. Netizens were taken aback by her hotness. These pictures gave a ‘vintage-cat woman vibes’ and the audience was in love.

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    These new pictures took Instagram by storm. Disha has been the talk of the town for her fashion sense. She's a fashion icon in all it's glory! Her social media feed is nothing but an inspiration to all her fans out there, in addition to being a heartthrob.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Project K, Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and an upcoming next with Surya.

