  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shibani Dandekar breaks into dance after becoming Farhan Akhtar’s wife; see pics

    First Published Feb 19, 2022, 4:17 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    More pictures from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding are out. Shibani dances in joy after they officially become husband and wife.

    Shibani Dandekar breaks into dance after becoming Farhan Akhtar wife see pics drb


    Shibani Dandekar is a happy bride and these pictures prove just that! More pictures from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding ceremony has started coming out. Soon after the couple officially become Mr and Mrs, Shibani's pictures show her dancing in absolute joy. She made as the happiest and prettiest bridea, wearing a red-coloured gown with a veil as Farhan looks at her adorably. Their wedding was held at javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse on Saturday, February 19.

    Shibani Dandekar breaks into dance after becoming Farhan Akhtar wife see pics drb

    Shiban Dandekar, now Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, looked adorable as she threw up her hands in the air, dancing her way to glory. The newly married bride seemed on top of the world after she married her long-time beau filmmaker-turned-actor-turned singer Farhan Akhtar.

    ALSO READ: Do you know how Farhan Akhtar fell in love with Shibani Dandekar?

    Shibani Dandekar breaks into dance after becoming Farhan Akhtar wife see pics drb

    In another picture, Farhan Akhtar has a goofy look on his face as he is captured looking at his wife Shibani Dandekar while she rests her hands on her waist.

    ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar Birthday: Did you know he owns property worth Rs 148 crore?

    Shibani Dandekar breaks into dance after becoming Farhan Akhtar wife see pics drb

    Shibani Dandekar's happiness after getting married to Farhan Akhtar was unparallel. She threw a big warm hug to a friend who came to congratulate her after the couple officially become husband and wife.

    Shibani Dandekar breaks into dance after becoming Farhan Akhtar wife see pics drb

    The father of the groom, Javed Akhtar wore his patent white kurta and pyjama and a white coloured overlay on it for the wedding. From the picture, he also seems extremely happy with Farhan Akhtar's wedding with Shibani Dandekar.

    Shibani Dandekar breaks into dance after becoming Farhan Akhtar wife see pics drb

    Among those who attended Farhan Akhtar's wedding was his close friend, Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik attended the wedding with his parents. He wore a blush pink nehru jacket on top of white kurta pyjama and looked handsome as always.

    Shibani Dandekar breaks into dance after becoming Farhan Akhtar wife see pics drb

    Actor and brother of Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem was also one of the guests at farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's intimate wedding which took place in Khandala, Maharashtra on Saturday. Saqid also opted for a traditional look, wearing white kurta-pyjama and nehru jacket.

    Shibani Dandekar breaks into dance after becoming Farhan Akhtar wife see pics drb

    Riya Chakraborty, who was also seen at Farhan AKhtar and Shibani Dandekar's pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai, was also at the wedding. Wearing a white lehenga, she waved for the photographers waiting outside to click pictures of the guests arriving at the venue.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Death threats behind Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri exit from Twitter before The Kashmir Files release drb

    'Death threats' behind Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's exit from Twitter before 'The Kashmir Files’ release?

    Vikrant Massey Sheetal Thakur first pic as Mr and Mrs out see here drb

    Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur’s first pic as Mr and Mrs out; see here

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: The Undertaker to be inducted into 2022 Hall of Fame, fans delighted-ayh

    WWE: The Undertaker to be inducted into 2022 Hall of Fame, fans delighted

    Gangubai Kathiawadi First review of Alia Bhatt Mafia Queen biopic out drb

    Gangubai Kathiawadi: First review of Alia Bhatt’s Mafia Queen’s biopic out

    Cody Rhodes likely World Wrestling Entertainment WWE comeback after All Elite Wrestling AEW shocker leaves fans excited-ayh

    Cody Rhodes' likely WWE comeback after AEW shocker leaves fans excited

    Recent Stories

    IND vs SL series: Jasprit Bumrah appointed as T20 & Test vice-captain

    IND vs SL series: Jasprit Bumrah appointed as T20 & Test vice-captain

    Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar wedding pictures out see pics drb

    Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar’s wedding look out; see pics

    Vikrant Massey shares first set of pictures from his wedding drb

    Vikrant Massey shares first set of pictures from his wedding

    PM Modi inaugurates Asia's biggest Bio-CNG plant in Indore with vision of creating Garbage Free Cities-dnm

    PM Modi inaugurates Asia's biggest Bio-CNG plant in Indore with vision of creating ‘Garbage Free Cities’

    Pro-Russian separatist leader orders full military mobilisation amid fears of Russian invasion-dnm

    Pro-Russian separatist leader orders full military mobilisation amid fears of Russian invasion

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders-dnm

    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Thinking about winning the games - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on KBFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Thinking about winning the games, never about the record - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru: Everyone was thinking about how NEUFC hasn't won in a long time - Khalid Jamil on BFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyone was thinking about how NEUFC hasn't won in a long time - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    India to host first IOC session in 40 years in 2023; delegation says huge honour-ayh

    India to host first IOC session in 40 years in 2023; delegation says huge honour

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to have better ball possession - Marco Pezzaiuoli on NEUFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to have better ball possession and finish the chances - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon