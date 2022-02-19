Shibani Dandekar breaks into dance after becoming Farhan Akhtar’s wife; see pics

More pictures from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding are out. Shibani dances in joy after they officially become husband and wife.



Shibani Dandekar is a happy bride and these pictures prove just that! More pictures from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding ceremony has started coming out. Soon after the couple officially become Mr and Mrs, Shibani's pictures show her dancing in absolute joy. She made as the happiest and prettiest bridea, wearing a red-coloured gown with a veil as Farhan looks at her adorably. Their wedding was held at javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse on Saturday, February 19.

Shiban Dandekar, now Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, looked adorable as she threw up her hands in the air, dancing her way to glory. The newly married bride seemed on top of the world after she married her long-time beau filmmaker-turned-actor-turned singer Farhan Akhtar. ALSO READ: Do you know how Farhan Akhtar fell in love with Shibani Dandekar?

In another picture, Farhan Akhtar has a goofy look on his face as he is captured looking at his wife Shibani Dandekar while she rests her hands on her waist. ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar Birthday: Did you know he owns property worth Rs 148 crore?

Shibani Dandekar's happiness after getting married to Farhan Akhtar was unparallel. She threw a big warm hug to a friend who came to congratulate her after the couple officially become husband and wife.

The father of the groom, Javed Akhtar wore his patent white kurta and pyjama and a white coloured overlay on it for the wedding. From the picture, he also seems extremely happy with Farhan Akhtar's wedding with Shibani Dandekar.

Among those who attended Farhan Akhtar's wedding was his close friend, Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik attended the wedding with his parents. He wore a blush pink nehru jacket on top of white kurta pyjama and looked handsome as always.

Actor and brother of Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem was also one of the guests at farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's intimate wedding which took place in Khandala, Maharashtra on Saturday. Saqid also opted for a traditional look, wearing white kurta-pyjama and nehru jacket.