    Ranbir Kapoor turns entrepreneur! Launches fashion brand ARKS on his birthday

    Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 42nd birthday by launching his fashion brand, ARKS, delighting fans with a creative vision and exciting new ventures ahead.

    Ranbir Kapoor turns entrepreneur! Launches fashion brand ARKS on his birthday
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 2:47 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 2:47 PM IST

    On Saturday, September 28, Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 42nd birthday, marking the occasion with an exciting announcement: the launch of his fashion and lifestyle brand, ARKS. The beloved actor first hinted at this venture during a podcast with Nikhil Kamath, and fans have eagerly awaited a glimpse of his vision.

    The official Instagram account for ARKS shared its inaugural post, introducing Ranbir as the brand's founder. The video features him lying in a serene meadow, tracing constellations to create the brand’s logo. Captivating and artistic, the post has already garnered 15,000 followers, showcasing early interest in this new venture. Interestingly, the account does not follow anyone, adding an air of mystery to the brand's launch.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Ranbir’s wife, actress Alia Bhatt, showed her support by commenting with fire emojis, while his mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, extended her wishes with a heartfelt “Good luck.” Karan Johar also shared the promotional video on his Instagram Story, expressing enthusiasm for Ranbir’s new direction and inviting fans to explore the lifestyle aesthetics he’s curating.

    Having made his debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya alongside Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir has consistently impressed audiences with his diverse roles over a 16-year career. From powerful performances in films like Rockstar and Barfi to captivating audiences in blockbusters like Brahmastra and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, he has proven his versatility time and again.

    In addition to his brand launch, Ranbir is also gearing up for his next film, Dhoom 4, which has officially entered pre-production at YRF. Under the guidance of Aditya Chopra, the film aims to reboot the franchise for modern audiences, with discussions ongoing about Ranbir’s involvement. With his impressive track record and charisma, he is seen as the perfect fit to carry on the Dhoom legacy.

    As fans celebrate his birthday, they look forward to both his exciting new venture in fashion and his forthcoming cinematic endeavors.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt shares unseen pictures to wish Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday! Netizens go gaga over cute Raha

