Orry x Flying Machine: Internet sensation launches his exclusive collection

    Fashion brand Flying Machine collaborated with popular social media personality Orry to launch his section of their collection.

    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 8:42 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 8:42 PM IST

    Fashion brand Flying Machine collaborated with popular social media personality Orry to launch his section of their collection. The stylish actor was spotted at Mall of India, Noida, for the highly anticipated launch event.

    Inspiration from Bollywood

    Orry revealed his fashion icons as Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, citing their effortless style and charisma. "I admire how they carry themselves with confidence and poise," he said. He also said that his hair look is inspired by Salman Khan's movie 'Tere Naam' look.

    Collection Highlights

    Orry's exclusive collection with Flying Machine features:

    1. Edgy streetwear
    2. Trendy denim
    3. Stylish accessories
    4. Bold graphics

    Launch Event

    At the launch, Orry interacted with fans, sharing his fashion journey and experiences. He also showcased his favorite pieces from the collection, emphasizing comfort and style.

    Quoting Orry

    "Fashion is about expressing yourself, and I'm thrilled to partner with Flying Machine to bring my vision to life. This collection reflects my personality – bold, vibrant, and youthful."

    Flying Machine Spokesperson

    "We are excited to collaborate with Orry, who embodies the spirit of young India. His energy and style will resonate with our target audience."

    About Flying Machine

    Flying Machine is a popular Indian fashion brand offering trendy clothing and accessories for men and women.

    About Orry

    Orhan Awatramani, or Orry, is an Indian internet personality, fashion stylist, and traveler. Orry rose to attention as a guest competitor on the reality television show Bigg Boss 17.

