Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajnath Singh to launch IAF's "Wings of Glory": 7,000km car rally from Thoise to Tawang to inspire youth

    The Indian Air Force's "Vayu Veer Vijeta" Himalayan Thunder Car Rally, spanning 7,000 km from Thoise to Tawang, aims to attract youth to join the Air Force and highlight its achievements. The rally, featuring 52 air warriors, including women officers, will cover 16 halts and 20 interactions.

    Rajnath Singh to launch IAF's "Wings of Glory": 7,000km car rally from Thoise to Tawang to inspire youth dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 8:06 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 8:06 PM IST

    In an exceptionally unique move IAF is all set to undertake  a 7000 km long Thoise (Siachin) to Tawang Himalayan Thunder Car rally with veterans from Uttarakhand War Memorial  ( UWM ) in a bid to attract youth to join Air Force and  highlight achievements of the Air Warriors in in the defence of the nation  in war time and in rescue ops from 1948's Kashmir op to  wars in  1965, 1971, 1999, till Balakote strike and Kedarnath catastrophe rescues.

    The immortal saga  Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, Param Vir Chakra, astronaut Rakesh Sharma, Kargil hero Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja VrC, have to to be told and retold- said an air warrior veteran . 

    The Vayu Veer Vijeta IAF- UWM Car rally will get a warm send off   from National War Memorial on 1st October , have its formal flag off on Air Force day , 8th October,  at Thoise ( Transit Halt of Indian Soldiers Enroute (to Siachen),  one of the world's highest altitude  air force station  at 3068 meters above mean sea level (AMSL). On 9th Oct  Ladakh's Lt Governor Brig B.D. Mishra shall receive the car rally of the Air Warriors at Leh's Polo Grounds and Flag Off it for its onward journey.   

    The  rally is called in Hindi as Vayu Veer Vijeta  Rally . It has tags like  as Himalayan Thunder and "Wings of Glory" Car rally too. It has sixteen halts, twenty interactions  with students and common youth in as many colleges and universities enroute , will be received by top dignitaries at various major cities and finally have its flag down at Tawang- the birthplace of the sixth Dalai Lama  and home to the world's largest Buddhist monastery  outside Tibet.

    Rally has 52 air warriors as drivers and co-drivers ,   with many women officers, all from the Air Force, on the wheels .   It is  being  joined by three former Air Force Chiefs  in  various legs. Air Chief Marshal Anil Tipnis, who headed the force during Kargil war, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, and Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha have confirmed to be the Mentors to the Rally and  expressed desire to drive the  4x4 Jimny vehicles, provided by the Maruti Suzuki. The Indian Air Force's Adventure cell is leading  and coordinating the Rally. Gp Captain Namit Rawat shall control the "Rally War Room " in Delhi while Wing Commander Vijay Prakash Bhatt shall control the wheels in the entire rally route. 

    Shri Nitin Gadkari's Ministry of Highways is a major partner in the rally (  through NHI DCL ) and is  keen to showcase its Highways as good as landing airfields for the fighter jets. Central Union Minister for Youth and Sports Shri Mansukh Mandavia is joining in the National War Memorial Flag off as a support partner and he expressed his happiness to be a part of this inspiring movement .  Maruti Suzuki, the largest supplier of tough hill worthy vehicles to the IAF has provided its 4x4 Jimnys as a goodwill gesture for the Himalayan Thunder Rally. Saregama India has given a Jimny , specially music fitted for the rally. 

    The rally is supposed to return to Delhi by 13th November and the top national and  military  leaders have been  invited to do the honours of a  'flag In' . 

    Veterans like  Admiral D K Joshi, former Naval Chief and presently Lt Guv Andamans and Nicobar islands, Air Marshal BD Jayal, Brig RS Rawat,  of the Uttarakhand War Memorial, including Memorial's patron former union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and former MP Tarun Vijay ( chairman )   have  thanked the outgoing Air Chief , Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari,  and the new chief,  Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, for  launching what the experts call as the century's biggest Air Force car rally  aimed to  spread the message of the  glorious history of the armed  forces and inviting youth to become Masters of the Sky. The Central Command of the Indian Army has assured all hospitality in its area making the rally a truly Triservices united effort.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nehru Trophy Boat Race 2024: Karichal Chundan declared winner, Pallathuruthy Boat Club's 5th consecutive win dmn

    Nehru Trophy Boat Race 2024: Karichal Chundan declared winner, Pallathuruthy Boat Club's 5th consecutive win

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomes Christian organizations' submissions on Waqf Board Bill, slams Congress dmn

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomes Christian organizations' submissions on Waqf Board Bill, slams Congress

    UP International Trade Show 2024 attracts over 1.7 lakh visitors in 3 days vkp

    UP International Trade Show 2024 attracts over 1.7 lakh visitors in 3 days

    Kerala: CPM activist Pushpan, victim of 1994 Koothuparamba firing, passes away dmn

    Kerala: CPM activist Pushpan, victim of 1994 Koothuparamba firing, passes away

    Delhi SHOCKER Father murders 4 daughters takes own life in Vasant Kunj Investigation underway vkp

    Delhi SHOCKER! Father murders 4 daughters, takes own life in Vasant Kunj; Investigation underway

    Recent Stories

    football North East United vs Kerala Blasters: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    North East United vs Kerala Blasters: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Hassan Nasrallah ELIMINATED: Israelis celebrate Hezbollah leader's death in Tel Aviv pub; WATCH viral video snt

    Hassan Nasrallah ELIMINATED: Israelis celebrate Hezbollah leader's death in Tel Aviv pub; WATCH viral video

    Do you drink orange juice every day? HERE are the benefits and drawbacks dmn

    Do you drink orange juice every day? HERE are the benefits and drawbacks

    cricket SL vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 3: Sri Lanka closing in on clean sweep scr

    SL vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 3: Sri Lanka closing in on clean sweep

    Looking for Navratri outfits Explore chaniya choli in Delhi's Janpath

    Looking for Navratri outfits? Explore chaniya choli in Delhi's Janpath

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon