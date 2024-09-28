Rajnath Singh to launch IAF's "Wings of Glory": 7,000km car rally from Thoise to Tawang to inspire youth

The Indian Air Force's "Vayu Veer Vijeta" Himalayan Thunder Car Rally, spanning 7,000 km from Thoise to Tawang, aims to attract youth to join the Air Force and highlight its achievements. The rally, featuring 52 air warriors, including women officers, will cover 16 halts and 20 interactions.

In an exceptionally unique move IAF is all set to undertake a 7000 km long Thoise (Siachin) to Tawang Himalayan Thunder Car rally with veterans from Uttarakhand War Memorial ( UWM ) in a bid to attract youth to join Air Force and highlight achievements of the Air Warriors in in the defence of the nation in war time and in rescue ops from 1948's Kashmir op to wars in 1965, 1971, 1999, till Balakote strike and Kedarnath catastrophe rescues.

The immortal saga Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, Param Vir Chakra, astronaut Rakesh Sharma, Kargil hero Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja VrC, have to to be told and retold- said an air warrior veteran .

The Vayu Veer Vijeta IAF- UWM Car rally will get a warm send off from National War Memorial on 1st October , have its formal flag off on Air Force day , 8th October, at Thoise ( Transit Halt of Indian Soldiers Enroute (to Siachen), one of the world's highest altitude air force station at 3068 meters above mean sea level (AMSL). On 9th Oct Ladakh's Lt Governor Brig B.D. Mishra shall receive the car rally of the Air Warriors at Leh's Polo Grounds and Flag Off it for its onward journey.

The rally is called in Hindi as Vayu Veer Vijeta Rally . It has tags like as Himalayan Thunder and "Wings of Glory" Car rally too. It has sixteen halts, twenty interactions with students and common youth in as many colleges and universities enroute , will be received by top dignitaries at various major cities and finally have its flag down at Tawang- the birthplace of the sixth Dalai Lama and home to the world's largest Buddhist monastery outside Tibet.

Rally has 52 air warriors as drivers and co-drivers , with many women officers, all from the Air Force, on the wheels . It is being joined by three former Air Force Chiefs in various legs. Air Chief Marshal Anil Tipnis, who headed the force during Kargil war, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, and Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha have confirmed to be the Mentors to the Rally and expressed desire to drive the 4x4 Jimny vehicles, provided by the Maruti Suzuki. The Indian Air Force's Adventure cell is leading and coordinating the Rally. Gp Captain Namit Rawat shall control the "Rally War Room " in Delhi while Wing Commander Vijay Prakash Bhatt shall control the wheels in the entire rally route.

Shri Nitin Gadkari's Ministry of Highways is a major partner in the rally ( through NHI DCL ) and is keen to showcase its Highways as good as landing airfields for the fighter jets. Central Union Minister for Youth and Sports Shri Mansukh Mandavia is joining in the National War Memorial Flag off as a support partner and he expressed his happiness to be a part of this inspiring movement . Maruti Suzuki, the largest supplier of tough hill worthy vehicles to the IAF has provided its 4x4 Jimnys as a goodwill gesture for the Himalayan Thunder Rally. Saregama India has given a Jimny , specially music fitted for the rally.

The rally is supposed to return to Delhi by 13th November and the top national and military leaders have been invited to do the honours of a 'flag In' .

Veterans like Admiral D K Joshi, former Naval Chief and presently Lt Guv Andamans and Nicobar islands, Air Marshal BD Jayal, Brig RS Rawat, of the Uttarakhand War Memorial, including Memorial's patron former union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and former MP Tarun Vijay ( chairman ) have thanked the outgoing Air Chief , Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, and the new chief, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, for launching what the experts call as the century's biggest Air Force car rally aimed to spread the message of the glorious history of the armed forces and inviting youth to become Masters of the Sky. The Central Command of the Indian Army has assured all hospitality in its area making the rally a truly Triservices united effort.

