Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do you drink orange juice every day? HERE are the benefits and drawbacks

    Discover the health benefits and drawbacks of drinking orange juice every day. Learn how it affects your immune system, skin health, and general health.

    article_image1
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 7:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 7:01 PM IST

    Orange juice

    Many people hesitate to eat fruits, but many enjoy drinking juice. Orange juice is one of the most popular juices. Drinking this juice is very refreshing and it is rich in nutrients. Drinking it in the morning will boost your energy. What happens if you drink this orange juice every day? Let's take a look at the changes that happen in our body if we drink a glass of orange juice every day.

    1. Boosts immunity

    Orange juice is rich in vitamin C and it helps boost your body's immunity. This helps protect us from colds, coughs, other allergies, and fevers and helps to maintain good health.

    article_image2

    2. Glowing skin

    If you are suffering from skin problems, drinking orange juice will cure them. This juice will do wonders for your skin. Not only vitamin C but also antioxidants play a major role in fighting free radical activity. Free radicals make your skin look tired and promotes wrinkles and aging. Orange juice is rich in vitamin C, which can help you get youthful and glowing skin. 

    3. Strong bones

    Everyone knows that oranges are high in calcium content. It helps in the health of your bones and keeps them strong. Since our entire skeleton is made up of bones, it is very important to keep the structure strong. Orange is loaded with flavonoids like hesperidin, which have anti-inflammatory properties and help reduce arthritis and gout pain.

    article_image3

    4. Reduces kidney stones

    Orange has a high concentration of citrate. That is, when you drink orange juice, it helps break down the formation of calcium oxalate stones. This can provide relief from kidney stones. Not only that, it helps in reducing the symptoms of high blood pressure. Pectin and limonoid compounds in oranges help prevent hardening of the arteries. It also reduces the level of bad cholesterol in the blood.

    Now, is it good to drink orange every day? Let's explore this.

    article_image4

    1. Low fiber

    It helps you feel full. It keeps your digestive system happy, but orange juice is low in fiber. According to experts, when you juice an orange, most of the fiber is removed. You are left with only a glass full of nutrients. 

    2. High in sugar

    Many people prefer to buy packaged juice rather than juicing oranges. Most orange juices available in the market are loaded with sugar. You'd be surprised to know that colours and preservatives are added to make it taste good. Even if you juice oranges at home, you are using 3-4 oranges, which can be a lot of sugar intake for a day. We will become people who eat a lot of sugar. So it is more harmful than beneficial.

    article_image5

    3. Can lead to dumping syndrome

    Excess orange juice can lead to dumping syndrome. Dumping syndrome is when sugary foods move from your stomach into your small intestine too quickly after you eat them. This causes a large amount of undigested food to move into your small intestine.

    You may also experience diarrhea, vomiting, or fluctuations in blood sugar levels. Since the sugar content in orange juice is very high, you are likely to develop dumping syndrome if you consume it continuously.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Discover the surprising benefits of walking after meals RTM

    Discover the surprising benefits of walking after meals

    Top 5 essential vitamins for boosting hair growth and thickness RTM

    Top 5 essential vitamins for boosting hair growth and thickness

    Fresh hopes in cancer treatment: New vaccine shows promise in early trials dmn

    Fresh hopes in cancer treatment: New vaccine shows promise in early trials

    Nighttime coughing? It could signal these serious diseases and when to see a doctor RTM

    Nighttime coughing? It could signal these serious diseases and when to see a doctor

    Kitchen towels to sponges: Kitchen essentials you should regularly replace RTM

    Kitchen towels to sponges: Kitchen essentials you should regularly replace

    Recent Stories

    cricket SL vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 3: Sri Lanka closing in on clean sweep scr

    SL vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 3: Sri Lanka closing in on clean sweep

    Looking for Navratri outfits Explore chaniya choli in Delhi's Janpath

    Looking for Navratri outfits? Explore chaniya choli in Delhi's Janpath

    Is your knife losing its edge? 7 Effective tips to sharpen it again NTI

    Is your knife losing its edge? 7 Effective tips to sharpen it again

    Is your knife losing its edge? 7 Effective tips to sharpen it again NTI

    Is your knife losing its edge? 7 Effective tips to sharpen it again

    Health risks of prolonged sitting: What you need to know RTM

    Health risks of prolonged sitting: What you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon