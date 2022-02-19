  • Facebook
    Do you know how Farhan Akhtar fell in love with Shibani Dandekar?

    First Published Feb 19, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have always been vocal about their relationship. But did you know how their love story started? Continue reading to find out the details.

    Image: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are a couple that has never hidden their love for each other from the world. They have frequently posted mushy pictures with each other on social media, announcing their love to everyone. After having been in a relationship for a few years now, the couple has finally decided to take the plunge. They will get tie the knot at Farhan’s father, Bollywood’s renowned lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar’s Khandala farmhouse near Mumbai on Saturday, February 19. With just a few hours to their wedding, let’s take a look at how the two love birds fell in love with each other.

    Image: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

    Speculations regarding their relationship continued to do rounds on social media. However, Farhan Akhtar put an end to these guesses by posting a picture with Shibani Dandekar, holding her close to him. That post of Farhan had made their relationship official for the world.

    Image: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

    It was during the show itself when rumours about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar dating each other had started doing rounds. And soon, Shibani had started to drop hints about their romantic affiliation towards each other on social media. Shibani had posted a picture wherein she was seen walking with a man, holding his hand. While the man’s face was not visible in the picture, fans soon started realizing that it was none other than Farhan.

    Image: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar met each other for the first time on the sets of a reality show called 'I Can Do It'. The show had premiered in the year 2015. Shibani Dandekar was one of the many participants of the show while Farhan played the host’s role.

    Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

    Later, during Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar made their first public appearance as a couple. They arrived at the venue together and posed holding each other’s hand for paparazzi. Farhan and Shibani had invited Farhan’s family over a family dinner, and that is when the couple told the family about their decision to be getting married.

