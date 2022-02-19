Do you know how Farhan Akhtar fell in love with Shibani Dandekar?

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have always been vocal about their relationship. But did you know how their love story started? Continue reading to find out the details.

Image: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are a couple that has never hidden their love for each other from the world. They have frequently posted mushy pictures with each other on social media, announcing their love to everyone. After having been in a relationship for a few years now, the couple has finally decided to take the plunge. They will get tie the knot at Farhan’s father, Bollywood’s renowned lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar’s Khandala farmhouse near Mumbai on Saturday, February 19. With just a few hours to their wedding, let’s take a look at how the two love birds fell in love with each other.

Image: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Speculations regarding their relationship continued to do rounds on social media. However, Farhan Akhtar put an end to these guesses by posting a picture with Shibani Dandekar, holding her close to him. That post of Farhan had made their relationship official for the world. ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar: All you need to know about their wedding as Mehendi ceremony begins

Image: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

It was during the show itself when rumours about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar dating each other had started doing rounds. And soon, Shibani had started to drop hints about their romantic affiliation towards each other on social media. Shibani had posted a picture wherein she was seen walking with a man, holding his hand. While the man’s face was not visible in the picture, fans soon started realizing that it was none other than Farhan.

Image: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar met each other for the first time on the sets of a reality show called 'I Can Do It'. The show had premiered in the year 2015. Shibani Dandekar was one of the many participants of the show while Farhan played the host’s role. ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar Birthday: Did you know he owns property worth Rs 148 crore?

Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram