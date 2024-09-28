Hassan Nasrallah ELIMINATED: Israelis celebrate Hezbollah leader's death in Tel Aviv pub; WATCH viral video

Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah on Saturday confirmed the death of its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, following a targeted airstrike by the Israeli military in Beirut.

Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah on Saturday confirmed the death of its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, following a targeted airstrike by the Israeli military in Beirut. This event marks a significant turning point in the ongoing conflict, representing a major setback for both Hezbollah and Iran, given Nasrallah's pivotal role in the regional "Axis of Resistance."

The Israeli military reported that Nasrallah was eliminated during a precision strike on Friday, which targeted Hezbollah's underground headquarters located beneath a residential building in the Dahiyeh district, a stronghold of the group in southern Beirut. Alongside Nasrallah, the airstrike also claimed the life of another prominent Hezbollah figure, Ali Karaki, and several other commanders. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the strike was executed while senior members of Hezbollah were engaged in planning operations against Israel.

The airstrike caused massive destruction, with eyewitnesses reporting a series of powerful explosions that resulted in a crater at least 20 meters (65 feet) deep. This was part of a broader Israeli campaign aimed at dismantling Hezbollah's military capabilities amidst escalating tensions in the region.

In the aftermath of Nasrallah's death, Hezbollah issued a statement vowing to continue its fight against Israel "in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defense of Lebanon and its steadfast and honorable people." The group did not disclose the circumstances surrounding Nasrallah's death, but their resolve indicates a likely escalation in the ongoing conflict.

The airstrikes did not end with Nasrallah's death. Following the initial attack, further bombings were reported in Dahiyeh and other parts of Lebanon, lighting up the night sky and sending residents fleeing to downtown Beirut and safer areas of the city. Smoke and chaos enveloped the area as residents sought refuge from the violence.

In stark contrast to the mourning in Lebanon, celebrations erupted in Tel Aviv. Videos circulated on social media showing crowds gathered in a popular pub, rejoicing over the news of Nasrallah's death. Patrons cheered, sang, and raised their drinks in a toast to the news, with some even chanting slogans in support of the IDF's actions. The footage quickly went viral, reflecting a significant emotional response from segments of the Israeli population who see Nasrallah as a direct threat.

As the situation continues to evolve, the implications of Nasrallah's death are likely to resonate across the region. Analysts are closely watching for Hezbollah's next moves and the potential for increased violence as the group seeks to assert its influence and respond to the significant loss of leadership. The ongoing cycle of violence and retaliation underscores the fragile state of security in Lebanon and the broader Middle East.

