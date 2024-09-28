Disha Patani shares adorable pictures to wish bestie Mouni Roy on her birthday 'I found you forever..'

On September 28, actress Mouni Roy turned 39 years old and her best friend Disha Patani shared several pictures to wish her on this special day.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani took to social media to wish her best friend, Mouni Roy, a happy birthday. The actress shared a series of adorable pictures with Mouni, showcasing their strong bond and friendship. On September 28, Mouni turned 39 years old and let us have a look at the pictures her best friend Disha shared.

Sharing pictures, Disha wrote, "I found you forever. happiest b’day to my brightest star monzu, thank you for bringing so much happiness to my life grateful to have you, my sister from another mister :p love you

The pictures shared by Disha offer a glimpse into the actresses' special friendship. From cozy get-togethers to glamorous outings, the duo's chemistry is evident. Fans and friends alike couldn't help but gush over the lovely photos.

Friendship Goals

Disha and Mouni's friendship is well-known in the Bollywood circle. They often share sweet messages and photos, giving fans major friendship goals. Mouni Roy, known for her roles in TV shows like "Naagin" and "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi," has also made a mark in Bollywood with films like "Gold" and "Made in China." Disha Patani's heartfelt birthday wish for Mouni Roy showcases the beauty of their friendship, leaving fans smiling.

