Farhan Akhtar Birthday: Did you know he owns property worth Rs 148 crore?

Image: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his 48th birthday on Sunday, January 09. Farhan Akhtar has given many hit films to Bollywood – whether it is as an ace director or as a fabulous actor. Farhan Akhtar, born to lyricist Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, Farhan Akhtar is a fantastic scriptwriter as well. Rightly called an all-rounder of the Hindi film industry, Farhan Akhtar has made a different identity for himself on the basis of his sheer hard work, talent and ability.

Over the years, Farhan Akhtar has earned hundreds and crores of rupees. The multi-talented star loves to own expensive cars and at the same time leads a luxurious life. Farhan Akhtar has had a long association with the industry, ever since he was a little kid, since his father, Javed Akhtar, is a renowned writer and lyricist. Despite being a star kid, Farhan made his mark in the Hindi film industry with his hard work.

According to media reports, Farhan Akhtar’s net worth is anticipated to be in hundreds and crores of rupees. He owns properties worth Rs 148 crores, reportedly. Farhan charges roughly Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore as a fee for a film. The annual income of the actor is around Rs 22 crore. Farhan also charges a hefty amount for advertisements. He does not only make money from acting but from his production house also. Farhan’s Excel Entertainment has backed several hit films that have helped him mint crores of rupees.

In terms of properties, Farhan Akhtar owns a lavish, luxurious and sprawling bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra. Farhan has also reportedly invested in properties abroad. Not just that, Farhan also has a keen interest in luxurious vehicles. Farhan's most expensive car is Porsche Cayman, which costs roughly Rs 1.07 crore. Along with this, the actor also has a Range Rover, Mercedes Venge and Honda CRV.

