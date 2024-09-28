Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court hosts special screening of Vikrant Massey’s '12th Fail'

    The film tells the inspiring journey of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi, who overcame numerous challenges to fulfill their dreams. Both officers were present at the screening event. 

    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 3:07 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

    '12th Fail' starring Vikrant Massey received tons of love from the audience for its character portrayals and inspirational plot. It was a performance that brought Vikrant Massey immense fame. The film was screened especially in the Supreme Court on September 25, according to a new development. Attendees at the special screening included the Chief Justice of India, several distinguished judges, and more than 600 Supreme Court employees and their families. In a post-screening interaction with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his team, Chief Justice of India Dr. D Y Chandrachud also expressed respect for the film.

    CJI Dr. D Y Chandrachud praised the entire 12th Fail crew and said that the movie will undoubtedly inspire a lot of people. He also complimented the director on how well each character was portrayed. He said, "I believe every member of our staff family will be truly inspired to encourage their children in leading the nation to new heights. Such films inspire everyone to do something better every day for the people around us. My compliments to Vidhu ji for his fine work in depicting a real-life story in the film. Both Vikrant and Medha have done a brilliant job. The film conveys such a strong message of hope.”

    Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra expressed his gratitude for the event by saying, “This was one of the most pleasant evenings of my life. I was watching the film sitting next to a man (honorable CJI Dr D Y Chandrachud) who understood everything I tried to communicate through it. He made me feel that spending 5 years of my life on this film was worth it. I want to thank all the honorable judges and members of the Supreme Court who found time to join us for this special screening. It was a magical evening."

    The film tells the inspiring journey of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi, who overcame numerous challenges to fulfill their dreams. Both officers were present at the screening event. The music for the film was composed by Shantanu Moitra.

