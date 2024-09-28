North East United vs Kerala Blasters: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

Kerala Blasters are heading into the match on the back of a 2-1 win against East Bengal in Kochi, while North East United suffered a 3-2 defeat away to Mohun Bagan last time out.

Kerala Blasters FC will be looking to secure back-to-back wins in the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) when they make the trip to Guwahati to take on North East United FC. The Blasters registered their first win of the season last Sunday, courtesy of defeating East Bengal FC 2-1 in Kochi. The Highlanders, on the other hand, are heading into the match on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to reigning league champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Kerala Blasters didn't have the best of starts to the ISL campaign having lost 2-1 to Punjab FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, the Tuskers displayed great character to come-from-behind and secure all three points against East Bengal last time out.

Substitute Vishnu VP drew the first blood for the visitors just before the hour-mark, while Noah Sadoui scored the equaliser four minutes later. The Moroccan attacker's stunning goal, after individual brilliance, shifted the momentum in Blasters' favour. Mikael Stahre's side scored the winner through Kwame Peprah's 88th-minute strike.

"The reason we won against ENFC is not only because of a strong starting lineup, but also because of a really good finishing lineup," Stahre said.

"You see that every single week now, and every single day actually, or a match in this ISL, that lots of goals are being scored in the dying minutes. Everyone in football talks about the lineup, but also about who is in the lineup in the closing minutes of the game," the Swedish tactician added.

North East United started the new season by winning Durand Cup title and then got the better of Mohammedan SC in their ISL 2024-25 opener. However, the Highlanders lost out to Mohun Bagan at Salt Lake Stadium on Monday (September 23), despite taking the lead twice through Mohammed Ali Bemammer and Alaeddine Ajaraie.

Probable Lineups

North East United probable starting lineup: Gurmeet, Dinesh, Asheer, Zobaco, Tondonba, Bemammer, Mayakannan, Prabith, Guillermo, Jithin, Ajaraie.

Kerala Blasters probable starting lineup: Sachin, Sandeep, Pritam, Drincic, Dohling, Vibin, Coeff, Rahul, Noah, Aimen, Jesus.

North East United vs Kerala Blasters schedule and fixture

The ISL 2024-25 fixture between North East United and Kerala Blasters will take place at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Sunday at 7:30 PM IST.

North East United vs Kerala Blasters live streaming details

The ISL 2024-25 match between North East United and Kerala Blasters will be televised on Sports 18 network in India. Meanwhile football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio Cinema app and website.

