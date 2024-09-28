Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    North East United vs Kerala Blasters: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Kerala Blasters are heading into the match on the back of a 2-1 win against East Bengal in Kochi, while North East United suffered a 3-2 defeat away to Mohun Bagan last time out. 

    football North East United vs Kerala Blasters: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 7:39 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 7:39 PM IST

    Kerala Blasters FC will be looking to secure back-to-back wins in the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) when they make the trip to Guwahati to take on North East United FC. The Blasters registered their first win of the season last Sunday, courtesy of defeating East Bengal FC 2-1 in Kochi. The Highlanders, on the other hand, are heading into the match on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to reigning league champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant. 

    Also read:  FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for two World Cup qualifiers

    Kerala Blasters didn't have the best of starts to the ISL campaign having lost 2-1 to Punjab FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, the Tuskers displayed great character to come-from-behind and secure all three points against East Bengal last time out. 

    Substitute Vishnu VP drew the first blood for the visitors just before the hour-mark, while Noah Sadoui scored the equaliser four minutes later. The Moroccan attacker's stunning goal, after individual brilliance, shifted the momentum in Blasters' favour. Mikael Stahre's side scored the winner through Kwame Peprah's 88th-minute strike. 

    "The reason we won against ENFC is not only because of a strong starting lineup, but also because of a really good finishing lineup," Stahre said.

    "You see that every single week now, and every single day actually, or a match in this ISL, that lots of goals are being scored in the dying minutes. Everyone in football talks about the lineup, but also about who is in the lineup in the closing minutes of the game," the Swedish tactician added. 

    North East United started the new season by winning Durand Cup title and then got the better of Mohammedan SC in their ISL 2024-25 opener. However, the Highlanders lost out to Mohun Bagan at Salt Lake Stadium on Monday (September 23), despite taking the lead twice through Mohammed Ali Bemammer and Alaeddine Ajaraie. 

    Probable Lineups

    North East United probable starting lineup: Gurmeet, Dinesh, Asheer, Zobaco, Tondonba, Bemammer, Mayakannan, Prabith, Guillermo, Jithin, Ajaraie.

    Kerala Blasters probable starting lineup: Sachin, Sandeep, Pritam, Drincic, Dohling, Vibin, Coeff, Rahul, Noah, Aimen, Jesus. 

    North East United vs Kerala Blasters schedule and fixture 

    The ISL 2024-25 fixture between North East United and Kerala Blasters will take place at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Sunday at 7:30 PM IST. 

    North East United vs Kerala Blasters live streaming details

    The ISL 2024-25 match between North East United and Kerala Blasters will be televised on Sports 18 network in India. Meanwhile football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio Cinema app and website.  

    Also read:  Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    football FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for two World Cup qualifiers scr

    FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for two World Cup qualifiers

    football La Liga 2024-25: Diego Simeone praises Atletico Madrid's strong defensive display after 1-0 win away to Celta Vigo scr

    Diego Simeone praises Atletico Madrid's strong defensive display after 1-0 win against Celta Vigo

    football La Liga 2024-25: Julian Alvarez strikes late as Atletico Madrid edge past Celta Vigo scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Julian Alvarez strikes late as Atletico Madrid edge past Celta Vigo

    football Europa League 2024-25: 10-man Tottenham thrash Qarabag 3-0; AS Roma play 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao scr

    Europa League 2024-25: 10-man Tottenham thrash Qarabag 3-0; AS Roma play 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao

    Recent Stories

    Hassan Nasrallah ELIMINATED: Israelis celebrate Hezbollah leader's death in Tel Aviv pub; WATCH viral video snt

    Hassan Nasrallah ELIMINATED: Israelis celebrate Hezbollah leader's death in Tel Aviv pub; WATCH viral video

    Do you drink orange juice every day? HERE are the benefits and drawbacks dmn

    Do you drink orange juice every day? HERE are the benefits and drawbacks

    cricket SL vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 3: Sri Lanka closing in on clean sweep scr

    SL vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 3: Sri Lanka closing in on clean sweep

    Looking for Navratri outfits Explore chaniya choli in Delhi's Janpath

    Looking for Navratri outfits? Explore chaniya choli in Delhi's Janpath

    Looking for Navratri outfits Explore chaniya choli in Delhi's Janpath

    Looking for Navratri outfits? Explore chaniya choli in Delhi's Janpath

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon