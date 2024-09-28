Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt shares unseen pictures to wish Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday! Netizens go gaga over cute Raha

    Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a series of pictures to wish her husband Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday.

    Alia Bhatt shares unseen pictures to wish Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday! Netizens go gaga over cute Raha RKK
    Alia Bhatt wished her husband Ranbir Kapoor a happy birthday in the most heartfelt way possible, sharing gorgeous and previously unseen images of their daughter Raha. Alia took to social media and shared a series of unseen moments with admirers, providing a unique insight into their personal lives. Earlier, Neetu Kapoor wished the actor on social media.

    Alia posted images on Instagram showing the trio clutching a tree while Raha looks back. In the second photo, Alia is sitting on Ranbir's lap and the picture is hazy. In the third photo, Ranbir is holding Raha in his arms. The fourth shows both father and daughter walking in a stable, and the last shot shows a balloon with Ranbir's name. 

    Sharing the pictures she wrote, "sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one. happy birthday baby"

    Ranbir Kapoor's birthday celebration

    Ranbir Kapoor turned 42 and celebrated with a lavish party at his recently refurbished Krishna Raj Bungalow in Mumbai. The private celebration was attended by close family members, including his mother Neetu Kapoor, as well as pals Aditya Roy Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. However, Ranbir's close buddy Akash Ambani stole the show, arriving in a beautiful red sedan amid heavy-duty and strict security. Akash, the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, garnered a lot of attention with his big entrance

