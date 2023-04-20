Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shehnaaz Gill 9 SEXY, HOT photos: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star latest Instagram posts are not to be missed

    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 4:25 PM IST

    Shehnaaz Gill is scheduled to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She frequently posts hot photos of herself on social media. Today, we present her nine most breathtaking photographs, which will make you gasp for air!

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shehnaaz Gill, a Punjabi singer and actress, is preparing for her Bollywood debut with the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Honsla Rakh actress is now promoting her flick. As a genuine fashionista, she is frequently seen upping the style factor by posting stunning images of herself on social media and dishing out fashion inspirations.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shehnaaz Gill is one of the industry's most popular talents right now. She has a big Instagram fan base of 14.8 million followers. The Bigg Boss 13 star's fashion choices always surprise her fans.
     

    article_image4

    In her recent photograph, Shehnaaz Gill looks hot and sensual in a black cutout dress. This Eid, the reality TV personality will make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in golden jewellery as she paired them with sultry in a black cutout dress, shown above. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in an all-red shot dress and carries a matching red purse with her outfit. 

    article_image7

    Shehnaaz looks sexy in a black corset top and shorts. Gill pairs the black outfit with a matching black blazer and high heels.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shehnaaz is presently featured on YouTube hosting her talk programme, Desi Vibes. The actress is preparing for her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

    article_image9

    Image: Shehnaaz Gill / Instagram

    Aside from this, the actress has Karan Boolani's Thank You for Coming, in which she co-stars alongside Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Also Read: Coachella 2023: Diljit Dosanjh treats DJ Diplo with Indian sweets Laddoo and Kaju Katli

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress has also been cast in Sajid Khan's family drama, 100 Percent. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi also star in the film. Also Read: Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy

