Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy

Pamela Chopra, wife of late cinema stalwart Yash Chopra is no more. She was 74. Here are the eight ways, wherein she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy.

Pamela Chopra is no more. Pamela Chopra was the wife of late cinema stalwart Yash Chopra. She was 74 at the time of her death. In her remembrance, let us take an in-depth glance at the eight ways in which she has contributed immensely to the film legacy of Yash Chopra.

We all know that Pamela Chopra and Yash Chopra's love story was nothing less than a bollywood film. But even then, not many details were out in public or internet. With the release of The Romantics, all the ardent fans and audiences got to know more about her contribution to Yash Chopra's film legacy. Here are eight ways that she contributed to the film legacy of Yash Chopra.

ALSO READ: Eid 2023: 7 iconic Bollywood films that celebrate festive spirit

1. She always believed in Yash Chopra:

In The Romantics, Pamela narrates those days when the director faced many a sleepless night before the release of his first film as a producer (Daag, 1973). She had always believed in his capabilities, even when he was unsure of many things.

2. She supported the filmmaker honestly:

The emotional and mental support which Yash Chopra received from his wife was huge. Anupam Kher recounted the support and importance she had on the director’s life. In The Romantics, opening up on the same, Anupam Kher said, "The kind of importance Yash Ji had on set, Pam Chopra had off the set. It is in her."

3. She impacted the female perspective in Yash Chopra's movies:

In The Romantics, opening up on how Pamela Chopra, created a positive impact on the female perspective in Yash Chopra's movies, Uday Chopra shared how Yash Chopra reached out to his wife for the same and added, "He would ask her what is woman's perspective? I think you will see this change in his movies post-marriage."

4. Pamela Chopra wrote the iconic film 'Kabhi Kabhie':

One of the unknown bits that The Romantics revealed was that Pamela Chopra had written the story of the hit film Kabhi Kabhie (1976). The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles.

5. Pamela and Yash always focused on good music for each film:

Uday Chopra reveals how his parents had a room dedicated to music. He shared that they would spend hours sifting through different pieces to see what works for the movie. And that is why Yash Chopra’s films always had such good and iconic music albums.

6. Pamela Chopra got Punjabi music into Hindi cinema:

In the documentary, Pamela reveals how Yash Chopra knew of her passion for music and how he would invite her to music sittings for his films. During one of those sittings, she had sent a suggestion that has partly shaped music in bollywood films.

7. Pamela kept all the people together as a family:

In The Romantics, Kajol opened up on how Pamela Chopra kept the actors and others united as a family. She said, "She was the one who made sure that everybody knew everybody and that everybody kept in touch with everybody."

8. All knew that Pamela was the better half:

Amitabh Bachchan narrated how Yash and Pamela were a power couple of sorts. He said, "We do not call the wife better half without any reason. Pam was somewhere in the background. But all her thoughts, her thinking, were always in the foreground."

ALSO READ: Eid 2023: 7 mouth-watering delicacies that are must-have additions for your Iftar party