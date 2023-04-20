Coachella 2023: Diljit Dosanjh treats DJ Diplo with Indian sweets Laddoo and Kaju Katli

Diljit Dosanjh in Coachella: The singer shared a video on Instagram with Diplo where they consume Indian delicacies such as laddoo and kaju katli.

Diljit Dosanjh made history by being the first Punjabi performer at Coachella. On Monday (April 17), the singer shared various photographs on his Instagram account, ranging from playing on stage to posing elegantly for the cameras.

However, one post, in particular, got our attention, in which he can be seen having a laddoo and Kaju Katli behind the stage with American DJ Diplo. Diplo appears in casual outfit, a black tee and trousers, while Diljit looks exquisite in a green pattern shirt and trousers.

The video began with the DJ holding a kaju katli and the vocalist of Ikk Kudi clutching a laddoo. Simultaneously, the two shared the sweets, and Diplo was spotted enjoying the laddoo.

Diljit at Coachella 2023

Diljit Dosanjh, dressed in a black Punjabi Kurta, and Tamba played songs such as Born To Shine, Jatt Da Pyaar, Peaches, Proper Patola, and Laembadgini at the Coachella 2023 music festival.

He shared behind-the-scenes photos building up to his Coachella performance after his much-anticipated performance. In the first photograph, he is seen playing on stage in front of a big crowd.

Diljit wore yellow gloves and trainers normally in the next photos. Other photos showed his backup dancers getting ready for the act.

About Coachella 2023

Coachella is one of the world's most prominent music events, taking place over two consecutive weekends in California. Ali Sethi, a Pakistani artist known for songs such as Pasoori, is also set to play this year. Aside from them, worldwide artists including Frank Ocean, BLACKPINK, Kid Laroi, Charlie XCX, and Labrinth will make the audience dance to their songs.