Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Patani, scammed of Rs 25 lakhs in fraudulent deal

Disha Patani's father, Jagdish Singh Patani, has been cheated of Rs 25 lakhs. He was lured with the promise of a government commission position. He has filed a police complaint.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani's father, Jagdish Singh Patani, has become a victim of fraud. He has filed an FIR. According to media reports, an alleged gang cheated him of Rs 25 lakhs by promising him the position of chairman or vice-chairman in a government commission. Everyone is surprised that Disha's father gave such a large sum of money to someone so easily.

What is the whole matter?

According to media reports, the scammers called Disha's father, Jagdish Chandra, and said that they had high-level connections in the government and could get him appointed as chairman or vice-chairman of a commission. Hearing this, Jagdish got tempted and gave them Rs 5 lakhs in cash and deposited Rs 20 lakhs into different bank accounts of the scammers. A few days later, when Disha's father inquired about the progress, they said he would get good news soon. However, when nothing happened for several days, Disha Patani's father started asking for his money back. The scammers then started threatening him. After not receiving the money, he filed a case against five people, including an Acharya of Juna Akhara, at the Sadar Kotwali. The police are investigating the matter.

Disha Patani's father retired from this post

Disha Patani is one of the top actresses in Bollywood. She is from Bareilly. Her father, Jagdish Patani, retired as a CO from the UP Police. Disha also has a younger sister, Khushi Patani, who is a Major in the Indian Army.

