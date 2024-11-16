Entertainment

Karisma to Madhuri: 90s actresses' stunning no-makeup look

Meenakshi Sheshadri

Meenakshi Sheshadri is now 61 years old. It's hard to recognize her without makeup. She debuted in Bollywood with the film Painter Babu.

Raveena Tandon

It's difficult to recognize Raveena Tandon without makeup. She debuted with Salman Khan in the film Patthar Ke Phool.

Juhi Chawla

It's hard to recognize Juhi Chawla without makeup. She debuted with Karan Kapoor in the film Sultanat.

Kajol

It's not easy to recognize Kajol in her no-makeup look. She debuted with the film Bekhudi, opposite Kamal Sadanah.

Madhuri Dixit

Seeing Madhuri Dixit without makeup can be shocking. She debuted with the film Abodh, opposite Tapas Paul.

Rani Mukerji

It's difficult to recognize Rani Mukerji in her no-makeup look. She debuted with the film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, opposite Shadaab Khan.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is unrecognizable without makeup. She debuted with the film Baazigar, starring Shahrukh Khan.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai is also unrecognizable without makeup. She debuted with the film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, opposite Bobby Deol.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre is unrecognizable in her no-makeup look. She debuted with the film Aag, starring Govinda.

Urmila Matondkar

It's difficult to recognize Urmila Matondkar without makeup. She debuted with the film Narsimha, opposite Ravi Behl.

