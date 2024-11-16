Karisma to Madhuri: 90s actresses' stunning no-makeup look

Entertainment
Madhuri
Meenakshi Sheshadri is now 61 years old. It's hard to recognize her without makeup. She debuted in Bollywood with the film Painter Babu.
It's difficult to recognize Raveena Tandon without makeup. She debuted with Salman Khan in the film Patthar Ke Phool.
It's hard to recognize Juhi Chawla without makeup. She debuted with Karan Kapoor in the film Sultanat.
It's not easy to recognize Kajol in her no-makeup look. She debuted with the film Bekhudi, opposite Kamal Sadanah.
Seeing Madhuri Dixit without makeup can be shocking. She debuted with the film Abodh, opposite Tapas Paul.
It's difficult to recognize Rani Mukerji in her no-makeup look. She debuted with the film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, opposite Shadaab Khan.
Shilpa Shetty is unrecognizable without makeup. She debuted with the film Baazigar, starring Shahrukh Khan.
Aishwarya Rai is also unrecognizable without makeup. She debuted with the film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, opposite Bobby Deol.
Sonali Bendre is unrecognizable in her no-makeup look. She debuted with the film Aag, starring Govinda.
It's difficult to recognize Urmila Matondkar without makeup. She debuted with the film Narsimha, opposite Ravi Behl.