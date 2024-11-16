Maharashtra Election 2024: Pawan Kalyan's apology for Marathi speech mistakes wins hearts; WATCH viral video

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president, Pawan Kalyan, took the stage in Deglur on Thursday, surprising the crowd by speaking in Marathi.

In a remarkable moment during his election campaign for NDA candidates in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president, Pawan Kalyan, took the stage in Deglur on Thursday, surprising the crowd by speaking in Marathi. The speech, which has since gone viral on social media, sees Kalyan acknowledging his potential mistakes in the language with a heartfelt apology, gaining much attention for his gesture.

The campaign stop, which took place in the Deglur, was an emotional one for Kalyan, as he began his address with chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji, Jai Maharashtra."

He humbly asked the audience to forgive any errors in his Marathi, saying, "Pls forgive me if I make any mistake during my speech in Marathi."

Kalyan's respect for the state's heritage was evident as he expressed deep admiration for Maharashtra's history, particularly for the valour of the Maratha warriors and the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"I did not come here to ask for votes, but to pay tribute to the Maratha heroes. This is the land that gave meaning to Swaraj, the land where Dr. Ambedkar was born. My hearty salutations to all the Maratha people," Kalyan said, reflecting on the state's rich history of sacrifice and struggle for independence.

Kalyan’s speech resonated with the local audience as he honoured the spirit of freedom fighters and acknowledged Maharashtra's vital role in shaping India’s independence. He also spoke of his long-standing association with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and his admiration for the late Shiv Sena founder, Balasaheb Thackeray.

"I have been with the NDA for the last ten years. I was the one who paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray when he died. I learned nationalism without neglecting regionalism from the founder of Shiv Sena, the Hindu heart Samrat Bala Saheb Thackeray. However, I could not meet him when he was alive," Kalyan said.

"As for the NDA government, there is a lot of development going on in Deglur, the police station and the development of the NDA government. It is very easy to fight in movies, but it is very difficult to fight for orthodoxy. Even if they come, they can't do anything to us," Pawan added during his speech.

WATCH: Pawan Kalyan's full speech in Deglur

Pawan Kalyan’s speech in Marathi not only demonstrated his efforts to connect with the people of Maharashtra but also sparked a buzz on social media platforms, with videos of the speech quickly going viral. His ability to communicate in the local language, coupled with his heartfelt homage to the state's heroes, has earned him appreciation from many quarters.

Pawan Kalyan, who is campaigning across key regions of Maharashtra, including Marathwada, Vidarbha, and western Maharashtra, will participate in five public meetings and two roadshows in the coming days, continuing to rally support for NDA candidates ahead of the crucial Maharashtra Assembly elections.

