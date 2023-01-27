Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shakira's next song attacking ex-boyfriend Pique to be released on very special date; details here

    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 7:31 PM IST

    Colombian singer Shakira is reportedly all set to release another song next week attacking former boyfriend, Gerard Pique. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming release:

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Colombian singer Shakira, her former boyfriend Gerard Pique and his new lady love Clara Chia Marti continue to hit the headlines months after the famous couple split after being together for over 11 years. This month's BZRP Music Sessions #53 showcased that the 'Waka Waka' star is not done with her attack on former Barcelona defender through her music, after releasing 'Monotonía' and 'I congratulate you' earlier.

    Also read: BZRP Music Sessions #53: A look at Shakira's 6-point savage attack on Pique and Clara Chia Marti

    Image Credit: Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

    Even as Shakira's BZRP Music Sessions #53 release continues to interest fans of the former couple, reports have suggested that the Colombian singer is preparing to release her next song, which is likely to attack Pique and Clara Chia Marti. The 'Hips Don't Lie' artist has reportedly chosen a special date to release her new number.

    Image Credit: Shakira Instagram

    Reports in Spain suggest Shakira and Karol G will release their new song on February 2, 2023. The date is special for the Colombian singer as she celebrates her 46th birthday this year. Coincidentally, her ex-boyfriend Pique, too, shares his birthday on the same day and hence her choice to release her new song next Thursday should not surprise fans.

    Also read: Did Shakira and Gerard Pique try having a third child when together? Details here

    Image Credit: Shakira Instagram

    According to the 'Mamarazzis' podcast, by Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, much work has been put behind Shakira and Karol G's new song. The duo reportedly recorded the video clip in just two days, resulting in some recordings that were for an extended period and that came to be produced for more than 15 hours in a row.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Shakira recently attended an NBA match between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers with a shirt on which one could read: "It was too big for you". A phrase that refers to the topic with Bizarrap that came to light on January 12. Reports suggest, although subtly and less directly, Shakira's new hit will again contain darts towards the man who was her partner for more than a decade and the father of her children, Sasha and Milan.

    Also read: Gerard Pique cheated on Shakira 'more than 50 times' during their 12-year relationship? Details here

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt 'energetic' after acing 108 surya namaskaras; strikes cute poses with sister Shaheen vma

    Alia Bhatt 'energetic' after acing 108 surya namaskaras; strikes cute poses with sister Shaheen

    Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans randomly for superb response to Pathaan; netizens hail, 'You are always here' vma

    Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans randomly for superb response to Pathaan; netizens hail, 'You are always here'

    Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, hails it as a 'mega blockbuster' vma

    Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, hails it as a 'mega blockbuster'

    Money laundering case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets Dubai trip permit; check details AJR

    Money laundering case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets Dubai trip permit; check details

    Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan schools Tina Datta, says, 'Tina ka behavior is disgusting' vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan schools Tina Datta, says, 'Tina ka behavior is disgusting'

    Recent Stories

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Semi-finals LIVE Round-up: Germany knocks out Australia 4-3; Belgium, Netherlands, social media stunned-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Semi-finals LIVE: Germany knocks out Australia 4-3; social media stunned

    BBC documentary row: Over 20 students detained at Delhi University ahead of planned screening AJR

    BBC documentary row: Over 20 students detained at Delhi University ahead of planned screening

    OnePlus Pad to launch on February 7 Here is what we know so far gcw

    OnePlus Pad to launch on February 7? Here's what we know so far

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ranchi/1st T20I: Prithvi Shaw made to wait for international return as India opts to field against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st T20I: Prithvi Shaw made to wait for international return as India opts to field

    VIDEO - Urfi Javed stuns netizens in a daring black outfit as she gets papped; here's how netizens react vma

    Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns netizens in a daring black outfit - SEE PICS

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon