Shakira's next song attacking ex-boyfriend Pique to be released on very special date; details here

Colombian singer Shakira is reportedly all set to release another song next week attacking former boyfriend, Gerard Pique. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming release:

Colombian singer Shakira, her former boyfriend Gerard Pique and his new lady love Clara Chia Marti continue to hit the headlines months after the famous couple split after being together for over 11 years. This month's BZRP Music Sessions #53 showcased that the 'Waka Waka' star is not done with her attack on former Barcelona defender through her music, after releasing 'Monotonía' and 'I congratulate you' earlier. Also read: BZRP Music Sessions #53: A look at Shakira's 6-point savage attack on Pique and Clara Chia Marti

Even as Shakira's BZRP Music Sessions #53 release continues to interest fans of the former couple, reports have suggested that the Colombian singer is preparing to release her next song, which is likely to attack Pique and Clara Chia Marti. The 'Hips Don't Lie' artist has reportedly chosen a special date to release her new number.

Reports in Spain suggest Shakira and Karol G will release their new song on February 2, 2023. The date is special for the Colombian singer as she celebrates her 46th birthday this year. Coincidentally, her ex-boyfriend Pique, too, shares his birthday on the same day and hence her choice to release her new song next Thursday should not surprise fans. Also read: Did Shakira and Gerard Pique try having a third child when together? Details here

According to the 'Mamarazzis' podcast, by Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, much work has been put behind Shakira and Karol G's new song. The duo reportedly recorded the video clip in just two days, resulting in some recordings that were for an extended period and that came to be produced for more than 15 hours in a row.

