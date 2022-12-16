Did Shakira and Gerard Pique try having a third child when together? Details here

Earlier this year, Colombian singing sensation Shakira and Spanish footballer Gerard Pique announced their separation after being together for 12 years.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Colombian singing sensation Shakira and Spanish footballer Gerard Pique's shock separation after 12 long years of togetherness, continue to hit the headlines worldwide. In June of this year, the power couple, who are parents to two children, announced their separation amid rumours that the Spanish footballer was having an affair with a younger lady, Clara Chia Marti. Also read: Gerard Pique cheated on Shakira 'more than 50 times' during their 12-year relationship? Details here

Image Credit: Getty Images

Shakira has moved on from the heartbreak and is planning to move to Miami with her sons Milan and Sasha, leaving fans to wonder if the 'Waka Waka' singer is open to finding her new love. Some fans even wonder if the Colombian is open to having another child, especially when reports claimed that she visited a fertility clinic when she was still with former Barcelona defender Pique a couple of years ago.

Image Credit: Shakira Instagram

While expecting her second child, Shakira stated in an interview that she would love to have a girl child someday. "It's going to be a gift for Milan to have a brother. I would like to have a girl someday, but we'll see. You never know what will happen. For the moment, I'm happy because I also love children," she had said. Also read: Gerard Pique retires: Shocked or unfazed? Here's how ex-girlfriend Shakira reacted

Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

According to El Nacional, after the birth of her second child, Shakira reportedly visited a fertility clinic couple of years ago with the pseudonym Silo Prieto. This was around the time when the couple were still together and could have perhaps been trying for their third child together.

Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

"A couple of years ago, it was said that Shakira would have been in a fertility clinic to undergo treatment. She is old enough to be a mother, and it would not be easy. So that the news would not transcend the news, she hid under the pseudonym 'Sila Prieto'. The singer attended on several occasions, some of them in the company of Pique," the El Nacional report stated. Also read: Did Shakira split with Pique because of his affair with Clara Chia Marti? Singer breaks her silence

Image Credit: Getty Images