Gerard Pique cheated on Shakira 'more than 50 times' during their 12-year relationship? Details here

Former Barcelona star Gerard Pique allegedly cheated on Shakira 'more than 50 times' during their 12-year-long relationship with his current girlfriend Clara Chia Marti and his former partner prior to the Colombian singer.

Sensational Colombian singer Shakira is only learning of Gerard Pique's alleged infidelity during their 12-year partnership after spending months finalising her split from the former Barcelona star. In June of this year, the power couple, who are parents to two children, announced their separation amid rumours that the Spanish footballer was having an affair with a younger lady, Clara Chia Marti.

Following an agreement on the custody arrangement, Pique and Shakira have ended the divorce process. The Grammy-winning singer is anticipated to relocate to Miami, where she will reside with her two kids. In the meantime, visitation rights have been granted to the former football player. "We want to communicate that we have signed an agreement that guarantees the welfare of our children. Our sole objective is to provide them with the utmost security and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected," a statement from the couple read.

After breaking up with Shakira, the 35-year-old made his relationship with his current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, public almost immediately. Working for Pique's production firm, Kosmos, the 23-year-old has moved into the footballer's former residence, that he lived with the singer.

Rumours of Pique having an affair with a younger lady while still in Shakira's relationship circulated in the days following the singer and Pique's separation announcement. The claimed victim was Clara Chia, but paparazzo Jordi Martin has disclosed that it wasn't the only relationship Pique allegedly had while dating the "Waka Waka" singer.

"He has cheated not only with Clara Chia but countless times. More than 50. Shakira is now finding out everything," Martin said, as quoted by the Spanish publication Marca. "One was in 2012, and in 2016 with his ex-partner, Nuria Tomas, [and] two years ago with a girl in a nightclub in Barcelona..."

In an interview with TVyNovelas, Jordi described the former FC Barcelona player, stating, "He's a guy that when people get to know him, they know he's nasty, classy, ​​treats humble people very badly and usually looks over his shoulder... He's rude, almost like his father. Gerard is a doctor and has other more human qualities; Monserrat is wonderful, but his father is narcissistic. I never understood how Shakira drooled over him."

Shakira, a well-known artist who has kept her love life a secret, moved on after splitting from Pique without hesitation. Although she has been linked to several guys, she has made it clear that her priority is her children and their welfare. "Out of respect for my children and the vulnerable moment they are going through, I ask the media to stop the speculation," Shakira said recently. "I have no partner and no illusion other than to devote myself entirely to my children and their well-being."

Meanwhile, reports in Spain have also claimed there are several reasons why Clara Chia Marti would feel uneasy in her relationship with Pique. He would have to worry about and attend to their children Sasha and Milan, who would soon move to live with his mother, the Colombian singer Shakira, in the United States, in addition to their relationship and work problems.

Thus, it appears that Pique's girlfriend could not handle the pace or the pressure from the media and was close to calling it quits on their relationship during the chaotic and complicated second half of 2023 for the former player due to his affairs, problems, and separation from Shakira, in addition to the battle for custody of their children.

One of the theories about the couple's potential separation is that the 23-year-old could not handle the media's relentless pursuit of them to acquire pictures of them together, especially when the rumours of the former Barcelona player's infidelity started to circulate. Additionally, there are rumours of suspected favouritism towards her at the Pique-owned business Kosmos and dissatisfaction about their recent reconciliation to conclude their child custody negotiations.

