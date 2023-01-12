BZRP Music Sessions #53: A look at Shakira's 6-point savage attack on Pique and Clara Chia Marti

Colombian singing sensation Shakira launched a scathing attack on former boyfriend Gerard Pique and his new love Clara Chia Marti in her first single of the year, “BZRP Music Session #53,” helmed by Argentine hitmaker Bizarrap.

On her first single of the year, "BZRP Music Session #53," produced by Argentine hitmaker Bizarrap, Colombian singing sensation Shakira didn't hold back. The 'Waka Waka' performer is more frank and confident than ever in the nearly four-minute dance-pop song, hurling diss lines to her ex-boyfriend and Spanish football star Gerard Pique and even making fun of his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. Here's a look at 6 times Shakira mercilessly attacked her ex-flame and his new lady love:

'Champion' Pique failed Shakira "Sorry, I got another plane. I'm not coming back here. I don't want another disappointment. So much that you say you're the champion. And when I needed you. You gave your worst version.," Shakira expressed in the first few seconds of the song, referring to former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's successes in his professional life. However, she also mentions the former player's disloyalty and behaviour in the final stretch of the relationship.

Shakira, the 'wolf', attacks Pique and his new lady love As expected, Pique's girlfriend has also had her share of prominence in this Bizarrap Session #53. The 22-year-old girl takes the following dart from Shakira: "Sorry baby I should have thrown you out a while ago. A wolf like me is not for beginners. A wolf like me is not for guys like you. For guys like you, I'm too good for you and that's why you're with someone just like you."

Shakira rules out getting back with Pique "This is for you to mortify yourself. Chew and swallow, swallow and chew. I'm not getting back with you, don't cry for me, nor beg me. I understood that it's not my fault that they criticize you. I only make music, sorry that it bothers you. You left me the in-laws as my neighbours. Media outlets at my door and in debt. You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger. Women don't cry anymore, they cash in," Shakira sings further.

Shakiran attacks Clara Chia Marti As the song progresses, Shakira does not hesitate to take a jibe at Pique's new lady love Clara Chia Marti's name. "She has the name of a good person. It’s clearly not what it sounds like. She has the name of a good person. She’s clearly the same as you. For guys like you, I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you," the Colombian singer croons.

Shakira slams Pique for choosing 'Casio over Rolex' Throughout the song, which is already number one on YouTube in just a few hours, Shakira refers to Pique's decision to start a new romance with Clara Chia Marti, who is 13 years younger to the footballer. "From love to hate there's a step. Don't come back here, pay attention to me. Zero grudge baby, I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement. I don't even know what happened to you. You are so strange that I can't even distinguish you. I'm worth two of 22 [year old]. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio. You're going fast, slow down. A lot of exercises but work the brain a little too."

