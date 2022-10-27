Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY video: Why Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's romantic song ‘Adhaai Baje’ going viral? WATCH

    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 2:53 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's song has once again captured the attention of his followers. The Bhojpuri song 'Adhaai Baje,' from the film Balam Ji Love You, is causing a stir on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav, a Bhojpuri industry celebrity, continues to be in the spotlight for his songs and videos. Old and new Khesari songs get widespread on the internet.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Yadav's music has once again captured the attention of his followers. The Bhojpuri song 'Adhaai Baje,' starring Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani, is causing a stir on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are gaining popularity on YouTube. This song has been watched more than 8,072,409 million times. And fans are reacting angrily to this video, even referring to Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the number one Jodi.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav have a sizable fan base. The duo is enough to light up the song, music video, or film. Fans like seeing this duo together. Also Read: Rajinikanth reviews Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara’; here is what Thalaivar said

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They are the most popular actors in Bhojpuri. The two have an incredible connection, and they make the films worth watching. The song is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh. The lyrics was written by Pyarelal Yadav (Kavi). Also Read: Bhojpuri sexy actress Amrapali Dubey's BOLD song 'Katore Katore' with Nirahua goes viral

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kantara (Hindi) box office: Rishab Shetty's film continues it's outstanding growth in the North India market RBA

    Kantara (Hindi) box office: Rishab Shetty's film continues it's outstanding growth in the North Indian market

    Caught On Camera: Filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra runs over wife with car after being seen with another woman RBA

    Caught On Camera: Filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra runs over wife with car after being seen with another woman

    Video Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar shows off his Martial Arts skills at International Kudo tournament RBA

    Video: Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar shows off his Martial Arts skills at International Kudo tournament

    Rajinikanth reviews Rishabh Shetty Kantara here is what Thalaivar said drb

    Rajinikanth reviews Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara’; here is what Thalaivar said

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan surrogacy controversy No rules broken, says Tamil Nadu government drb

    Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy controversy: No rules broken, says Tamil Nadu government

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED, India vs Netherlands: Rohit Sharma hits most Indian sixes in the tournament, fans lauds-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Rohit hits most Indian sixes in the tournament, fans laud

    Watch Pet snake attacks owner while removing it from cage; netizens terrified-tgy

    Watch: Pet snake attacks owner while removing it from cage; netizens terrified

    'BJP gave nothing to Delhi except mountains of garbage': Arvind Kejriwal at Ghazipur landfill site AJR

    'BJP gave nothing to Delhi except mountains of garbage': Arvind Kejriwal at Ghazipur landfill site

    Kantara on OTT Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar here what Rishab Shetty blockbuster can be seen RBA

    Kantara on OTT: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar- here's what Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster can be seen

    Quit Smoking to Diabetes Control-5 tips you can follow for having a healthy brain and heart SUR

    Quit Smoking to Diabetes Control-5 tips you can follow for having a healthy brain and heart

    Recent Videos

    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Video Icon
    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon