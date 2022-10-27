SEXY video: Why Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's romantic song ‘Adhaai Baje’ going viral? WATCH

Bhojpuri video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's song has once again captured the attention of his followers. The Bhojpuri song 'Adhaai Baje,' from the film Balam Ji Love You, is causing a stir on social media.

Khesari Lal Yadav, a Bhojpuri industry celebrity, continues to be in the spotlight for his songs and videos. Old and new Khesari songs get widespread on the internet.



Yadav's music has once again captured the attention of his followers. The Bhojpuri song 'Adhaai Baje,' starring Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani, is causing a stir on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are gaining popularity on YouTube. This song has been watched more than 8,072,409 million times. And fans are reacting angrily to this video, even referring to Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the number one Jodi.

Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav have a sizable fan base. The duo is enough to light up the song, music video, or film. Fans like seeing this duo together.

