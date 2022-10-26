Rajinikanth reviews Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara’; here is what Thalaivar said

Superstar Rajinikanth recently watched Rishabh Shetty’s film ‘Kantara’. The legendary actor took to Twitter, writing about the film and calling it a “masterpiece”. Check out the one-tweet review here.

The Kannada film industry has once again awarded the cinema world with a charismatic film that has been winning everyone's hearts. Rishabh Shetty-starrer ‘Kantara’ has got its name enlisted in one of the blockbusters of the year 2022 – a film that has left cinema fanatics impressed.

After receiving remarkable reviews from the audience, ‘Kantara’, helmed and written by Rishabh Shetty, has been reviewed by the ‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth. Previously, actors such as Dhanush, Prabhas, and Kangana Ranaut were left stunned by the film, its storyline, and its performances. And now, it is megastar Rajinikanth who is in awe of the film.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Rajinikanth shared his thoughts on ‘Kantara’. “The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema (sic),” wrote the actor.

'Kantara' is making a splash not only in the country but also abroad. Recently, there were reports that Rishabh Shetty’s film ‘Kantara’ is all set to release in Ho Chi Minh City, becoming the first-ever Kannada film to be released in the Vietnamese city.

Taking immense pride in representing their culture and language, a group of Kannada community in Vietnam is going to screen the film in Ho Chi Minh City. The group will be screening 'Kantara' on November 1 as a special day for the migrants and locals. The film will be screened during the Kannada Rajyotsava program to be held in the month of November.

‘Kantara’, originally a Kannada film, was released in the theatres on September 30. Looking at the success of the movie, it was recently re-released in Hindi. It is written, directed, and produced by Rishabh Shetty, who also played the lead in the film. 'Kantara' is an extraordinary visual film based on the traditional culture of Kambala and Bhoot Kola art. The story film is set in the fictional village of South Kannada. The story revolves around human and nature conflict, deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folk tales of Karnataka.