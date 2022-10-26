Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajinikanth reviews Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara’; here is what Thalaivar said

    Superstar Rajinikanth recently watched Rishabh Shetty’s film ‘Kantara’. The legendary actor took to Twitter, writing about the film and calling it a “masterpiece”. Check out the one-tweet review here.

    Rajinikanth reviews Rishabh Shetty Kantara here is what Thalaivar said drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 8:03 PM IST

    The Kannada film industry has once again awarded the cinema world with a charismatic film that has been winning everyone's hearts. Rishabh Shetty-starrer ‘Kantara’ has got its name enlisted in one of the blockbusters of the year 2022 – a film that has left cinema fanatics impressed.

    After receiving remarkable reviews from the audience, ‘Kantara’, helmed and written by Rishabh Shetty, has been reviewed by the ‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth. Previously, actors such as Dhanush, Prabhas, and Kangana Ranaut were left stunned by the film, its storyline, and its performances. And now, it is megastar Rajinikanth who is in awe of the film.

    Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Rajinikanth shared his thoughts on ‘Kantara’. “The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema (sic),” wrote the actor.

    ALSO READ: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy controversy: No rules broken, says Tamil Nadu government

    'Kantara' is making a splash not only in the country but also abroad. Recently, there were reports that Rishabh Shetty’s film ‘Kantara’ is all set to release in Ho Chi Minh City, becoming the first-ever Kannada film to be released in the Vietnamese city.

    Taking immense pride in representing their culture and language, a group of Kannada community in Vietnam is going to screen the film in Ho Chi Minh City. The group will be screening 'Kantara' on November 1 as a special day for the migrants and locals. The film will be screened during the Kannada Rajyotsava program to be held in the month of November.

    ALSO READ: Radhika Apte turned down offers of sex-comedy films? Here is why

    ‘Kantara’, originally a Kannada film, was released in the theatres on September 30. Looking at the success of the movie, it was recently re-released in Hindi. It is written, directed, and produced by Rishabh Shetty, who also played the lead in the film. 'Kantara' is an extraordinary visual film based on the traditional culture of Kambala and Bhoot Kola art. The story film is set in the fictional village of South Kannada. The story revolves around human and nature conflict, deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folk tales of Karnataka.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 8:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan surrogacy controversy No rules broken, says Tamil Nadu government drb

    Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy controversy: No rules broken, says Tamil Nadu government

    Radhika Apte turned down offers of sex-comedy films? Here is why drb

    Radhika Apte turned down offers of sex-comedy films? Here is why

    Shikhar Dhawan on his Bollywood debut was confident I could pull it off drb

    Shikhar Dhawan on his Bollywood debut, ‘was confident I could pull it off’

    Tuesday box office report Ram Setu Thank God Har Har Mahadev drb

    Box Office Report: Ram Setu, Thank God or Har Har Mahadev, which film proved to be a hit?

    Urfi Javed facing legal trouble Actress sexy outfits in Haye Haye Yeh Majboori has landed her in problem RBA

    Urfi Javed facing legal trouble? Actress' sexy outfits in “Haye Haye Yeh Majboori” have landed her in problem

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat becomes 100% 'Har Ghar Jal' state; every home has access to tap water - adt

    Gujarat becomes 100% 'Har Ghar Jal' state; every home has access to tap water

    SEXY Pictures: 11 times Robert Lewandowski's wife Anna Lewandowska flaunted her washboard abs in a bikini snt

    SEXY Pictures: 11 times Robert Lewandowski's wife Anna Lewandowska flaunted her washboard abs in a bikini

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan surrogacy controversy No rules broken, says Tamil Nadu government drb

    Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy controversy: No rules broken, says Tamil Nadu government

    Apple releases watchOS 9.1 with battery life improvements more fixes bugs glitches details here gcw

    Apple releases watchOS 9.1 with battery life improvements & more, fixes bugs, glitches

    Income Tax: Finance Ministry extends ITR filing deadline for companies till November 7 - adt

    Income Tax: Finance Ministry extends ITR filing deadline for companies till November 7

    Recent Videos

    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon