Bhojpuri sexy actress Amrapali Dubey's BOLD song 'Katore Katore' with Nirahua goes viral- WATCH NOW

Bhojpuri sexy video: On YouTube and social media, one or more Bhojpuri songs, such as Katore Katore from Sipahi, gain enormous popularity daily. A video of Nirahua and Amrapali is going viral once more.

The Nirahua and Amrapali song "Katore Katore" is popular with Bhojpuri listeners. Amrapali looks incredibly lovely in this video.

This couple's fans like seeing them together. They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the video worth viewing,



More than 36,428,117 people have viewed this viral song featuring Nirahua and Amrapali. Nirahua and Amrapali are referred to as the "power pack Jodi" in the Bhojpuri film industry since they are so popular.

On the other side, the Bhojpuri industry is also becoming well-known thanks to high-profile movies. A lot of people are responding well to this video.

