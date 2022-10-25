Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri sexy actress Amrapali Dubey's BOLD song 'Katore Katore' with Nirahua goes viral- WATCH NOW

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 6:49 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: On YouTube and social media, one or more Bhojpuri songs, such as Katore Katore from Sipahi, gain enormous popularity daily. A video of Nirahua and Amrapali is going viral once more.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nowadays, everyone enjoys listening to and watching Bhojpuri music and videos. Nowadays, bhojpuri songs are popular. The actors even have a sizable social media fan base.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One or more Bhojpuri songs get popular on YouTube and social media every day. A video of Nirahua and Amrapali is going viral once more. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Nirahua and Amrapali song "Katore Katore" is popular with Bhojpuri listeners. Amrapali looks incredibly lovely in this video. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This couple's fans like seeing them together. They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the video worth viewing,
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    More than 36,428,117 people have viewed this viral song featuring Nirahua and Amrapali. Nirahua and Amrapali are referred to as the "power pack Jodi" in the Bhojpuri film industry since they are so popular.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On the other side, the Bhojpuri industry is also becoming well-known thanks to high-profile movies. A lot of people are responding well to this video.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The two are enthralling the crowd with their powerhouse performance. You'll like viewing this film, which is becoming more and more popular.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Balenciaga Vogue now Adidas terminates partnership with Ye Kanye West RBA

    After Balenciaga, Vogue now Adidas terminates partnership with Ye (Kanye West)- read report

    WWE Pretty much baited Roman Reigns into a match - Logan Paul on facing him at Crown Jewel-ayh

    WWE: 'Pretty much baited Roman Reigns into a match' - Logan Paul on facing him at Crown Jewel

    Darasingh Khurana to mark his Malayalam debut alongside Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia drb

    Darasing Khurana to mark his Malayalam debut alongside Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia

    Kantara 45-year-old man in Karnataka died while watching Rishab Shetty film-read report RBA

    Kantara: 45-year-old man in Karnataka died while watching Rishab Shetty’s film-read report

    Here how Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali; Aishwaryaa posted some lovely pictures of the superstar-take a look RBA

    Here's how Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali; Aishwaryaa posted some lovely pictures of the superstar-take a look

    Recent Stories

    Apple Watch saves woman buried alive in grave by husband know all details gcw

    Apple Watch saves woman buried alive in grave by husband

    Trying to save your marriage? Here are some tips you can try to overcome a troubled relationship SUR

    Trying to save your marriage? Here are some tips you can try to overcome a troubled relationship

    football europa league man united vs sheriff cristiano ronaldo all smiles as he returns to first team training will icon start in clash snt

    Ronaldo all smiles as he returns to Man United first-team training; will icon start in Europa League clash?

    football Liverpool Why Virgil van Dijk does not get bothered by Jurgen Klopp constant shouting?-ayh

    Why Virgil van Dijk does not get bothered by Jurgen Klopp's constant shouting?

    Apple rolls out iOS 161 with new features know how to download and more gcw

    Apple rolls out iOS 16.1 with new features; know how to download and more

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon