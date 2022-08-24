Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liger FIRST Review OUT: Is Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's film, hit or flop?

    First Published Aug 24, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

    Umair Sandhu, a film reviewer who claims to be a member of the Overseas Film Censor Board, expressed his thoughts on Liger before of the film's big theatrical debut.

    Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda, is now set to roar on the big screen after a series of promotional events traversing different areas of India. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 25 in India and overseas. 
     

    Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will co-produce and market the Hindi version of the film, which will be released on August 26.

    Umair Sandhu, a film reviewer who claims to be a member of the Overseas Film Censor Board, expressed his thoughts on Liger before the film's big theatrical debut. Umair stated on his social media accounts that Liger is a fantastic mass entertainer geared at the B and C class centres, which is a pure paisa vasool. 

    He wrote, "Liger is Citii Maar Mass Entertainer. #Vijaydeverakonda looking deadly terrific. B & C Class Mass Centres will love this Action Saga. #Ramyakrishnan is a surprise package." (sic).
     

    Vijay makes his Bollywood debut, and actress Ananya Panday makes her Tollywood debut. Ramya Krishnan plays the role of Liger's mother in the film, and the promotional trailer positively portrays her, hinting at the importance of her part in the film. 
     

    Puri Jagannadh's directing and production endeavour also featured legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson, in a special part. Charmme Kaur co-produced the film with Puri Connects.

    The performances of the lead cast are receiving great appreciation, especially Vijay and Ramya Krishnan. The film's music, visuals and dialogues are all on point.

    Liger comes with a package of all commercial elements to cater to the audience who prefer action films with mass narration and characterization. Also Read: Haddi FIRST look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui dresses as drag, looks unrecognisable

    Liger is the story of an aspiring Boxer who sells Tea in Karimnagar and lives with his mother. The duo reach Mumbai to pursue their dreams, and their journey is about the film's story. Also Read: Nayanthara, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR: 7 South Indian actors who own private jets

