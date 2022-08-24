Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive for the second time; fans wish him speedy recovery

Amitabh Bachchan, 79, of Bollywood, has tested positive for coronavirus. Big B has asked everyone who has come in touch with him to be tested immediately.

A few hours ago, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for Covid-19. In addition, the actor asked everybody who came into touch with him to get tested for coronavirus.

On Tuesday night, he shared the news with his fans. “I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. (sic)," he wrote.

As soon as the news was out, Bachchan's fans quickly expressed concern and wished him a speedy recovery to the actor. Prayers for your speedy recovery dearest Sir! 🙏🙏 please take proper rest. Hope you feel better soon!" one of the fans wrote.

Another social media user Tweeted, “Wish you a quick recovery sir .. hope you are feeling okay .. take rest..don’t worry about writing the blog .. just rest well sir..please."

It is worth mentioning that Amitabh has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. Amitabh and his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had previously suffered coronavirus in July 2020.

Back then, Bachchan had Tweeted, “I have tested Covid positive. Shifted to Hospital. Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."

The superstar was also hospitalised in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital but was discharged later after his full recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan is presently the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. In addition, he will appear in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. South superstar Nagarjuna and renowned television actress Mouni Roy also appear in the film. Brahmastra will be released in theatres on September 9. Aside from that, the megastar is working on the Hindi version of The Intern and Deepika Padukone and Suraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

