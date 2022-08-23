Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    VIRAL Bhojpuri video: Khesari Lal and Shilpi Raj's romantic song is a must watch

    First Published Aug 23, 2022, 7:02 PM IST

    Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and popular singer Shilpi Raj's song created a buzz on YouTube as soon as it was released

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Songs in Bhojpuri become viral faster than songs in any other language. Some Bhojpuri stars' songs become popular on YouTube very immediately after they are published. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav, one such Bhojpuri film superstar, is seen dancing with actress Sona Pandey in the song 'Ladkio Ka Rog'. (Video)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    As soon as his songs are released, they become popular on YouTube. Sona Pandey has a good number of social media followers. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal's latest song is gaining popularity. Yadav is dancing with Shilpi Raj in this new video, and their chemistry is incredible.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their song 'Ladkio Ka Rog' is going viral on social media and setting YouTube on fire. This film was uploaded on the YouTube channel Neelkanth Films for those who are unfamiliar. This video is becoming viral on the internet. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In just two days, this video has received over 1 million views. The song is performed by Khesari Lal Yadav and Shilpi Raj, with lyrics penned by Satya Sawarkar and music composed by Arya Sharma. After hearing the music, fans went insane.

