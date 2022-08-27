SEXY PICTURES: Urfi Javed crosses limits of BOLDNESS; pastes silver ‘vark’ to cover assets

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 27, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

    Urfi Javed has once again surprised everyone with her take on fashion. In the latest pictures that the actor shared on her social media, she has covered her assets using silver ‘vark’ which is used to decorate mithais. Check out her stunning pictures here.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    When it comes to surprise everyone with fashion, actor Urfi Javed, who now goes by the name of Uorfi Javed, tops the list. She has become a social media favourite for the experiments that she does with her fashion. While sometimes they are a hit with the views and fashion police, mostly it is a miss. And therefore, Urfi’s wardrobe is always under the radar of the fashion police, as well as social media users. Not to forget, it is her fashion that makes her a soft target of the trolls. However, Urfi is undeterred with these, as she continues to wear everything that she wants, and however, she wants.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Urfi Javed’s latest Instagram pictures are proof that when it comes to showcasing boldness, there is nothing that stops her from doing so. While Urfi has been in the news a lot for her DIY outfits, this time she chose to go naked, and how!

    ALSO READ: Who is Priya Banerjee, Prateik Babbar's rumoured girlfriend? HOT pics inside

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Instead of wearing what may call as a 'bizarre' outfits, Urfi Javed went topless in her latest pictures. However, she did cover her assets, but not with a piece of fabric. Instead, she covered them with silver ‘vark’ which is used to decorate mithais.

    ALSO READ: SEXY VIDEO: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's sizzling hot chemistry on 'Chaiyaa Chaiyaa' sets internet ablaze

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    After Urfi Javed shared these stunning pictures on her Instagram, they instantly went viral. She received over a 1.4 lakh likes on the post and thousands of comments. Actor Kavita Kaushik praised Urfi for the look, calling her “Kaju Katli” in the comment.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's sets cocktail inspiration in gorgeous ivory lehenga with backless bralette

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    This is not the first time that Urfi Javed went topless for a photoshoot. In fact, recently, Urfi shared topless pictures of herself on social media wherein she covered her assets using hair extension.

    ALSO READ: SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in backless sequin bikini blouse, saree

