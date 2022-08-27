Malaika Arora’s sets cocktail inspiration in gorgeous ivory lehenga with backless bralette

Malaika Arora upped the glam game when she arrived for Kunal Rawal’s pre-wedding bash in a gorgeous ivory lehenga with a backless bralette. She arrived for the function with her beau, actor Arjun Kapoor.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora slipped into a stunning ivory lehenga with a matching backless bralette for fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. The cocktail evening was held on Friday night at a posh hotel in Mumbai, where Malaika arrived wither beau, actor Arjun Kapoor. In her gorgeous look of lehenga and bralette, Malaka Arora won the night as she was one of the best dressed at the party.

Malaika Arora was clicked by the paparazzi outside the venue, as she arrived with Arjun Kapoor. While Malaika looked stunning in an ivory white ethnic set, Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a black embellished kurta pyjama set. ALSO READ: SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in backless sequin bikini blouse, saree

The beautiful ivory ensemble that Malaika Arora donned for Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash, was from the fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s collection. Manish and Malaika share a great bond, and the actor is often seen wearing clothes from his label for most functions and events. ALSO READ: Kunal Rawal pre-wedding bash: Karan Johar to Shanaya Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, stars arrived in style

The ivory set that Malaika Arora wore featured a heavily embellished bralette It had intricate details of diamantes and shimmering beaded tassels on the borders. The backless bralette came with a plunging neckline, full-length sleeves, and sheer floral cut-outs.

