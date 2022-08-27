SEXY VIDEO: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's sizzling hot chemistry on 'Chaiyaa Chaiyaa' sets internet ablaze

A video of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor dancing on 'Chaiyaa Chaiyya' is going viral on social media. The couple's hot chemistry in the video from Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's pre-wedding bash has taken the net by storm.

Fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are all set to get married over the weekend. And before their marriage, they threw a grand pre-wedding bash for their friends from the industry. While Malaika attended the wedding in a stunning ivory white lehenga and bralette set, Arjun looked dapper in a black ensemble.

A video of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor from the celebrations has been making rounds on social media; the couple has set the internet ablaze with their sizzling dance performance.

The video shows Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor grooving to the former’s iconic song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala-starrer movie ‘Dil Se’. The song featured Malaika and Shah Rukh dancing on the top of a train and is a super hit song from the 1990s.

Actor Arjun Kapoor and designer Kunal Rawal share a close bond. The designer is often spotted at family functions of the Kapoor family. In fact, recently, Arjun also walked the ramp at Kunal’s show and Malaika was seen sitting in the audience, cheering for her beau. The equation that Arjun and Kunal share is so thick, that the actor himself wrote about it once saying, "Sometimes all you need to do in life is take a walk with your best friend... ".

Coming back to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, the couple often shares their mushy photos on social media. Recently, Arjun revealed that talks about him getting married are nothing but a rumour, adding that he presently wants to focus on his career. Malaika and Arjun have been vocal about their relationship since the beginning. Arjun also spoke about it during his appearance on Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee With Karan’, recently.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’, co-starring actors Disha Patani, Arjun Rampal and Tara Sutaria. He will be seen in ‘Kuttey’ and ‘The Lady Killer’.