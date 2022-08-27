Who is Priya Banerjee, Prateik Babbar’s rumoured girlfriend? HOT pics inside

Per the reports, Prateik Babbar has found new love and is reportedly dating ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ actor Priya Banerjee. Here is everything you need to know about Priya and her rumoured relationship with Prateik.

Actor Prateik Babbar has once again fallen in love, reportedly. Gossip mills are abuzz that he is in a rumoured relationship with actor Priya Banerjee. As per a media report, the two are said to have met through a common friend from the television industry. They have known each other for a while, and are not rumoured to be dating. So, who is Priya, who has once again brought love into the ‘Chhichhore’ actor’s life? Here is all that you need to know about Priya and her rumoured relationship with Prateik.

Priya Banerjee predominantly works in the Hindi film industry. She marked her acting debut opposite actor Adivi Sesh in the 2013 Telugu film, ‘Kiss’. After that, she went on to act in other Telugu films such as Joru and Asura. In Joru, she shared the screen space with actors Sundeep Kishan and Rashi Khanna. ALSO READ: SEXY VIDEO: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's sizzling hot chemistry on 'Chaiyaa Chaiyaa' sets internet ablaze

After having worked in Telugu films, she made her Bollywood debut with Aishwarya Rai Bachchhan-starrer ‘Jazbaa’ in 2015. However, she gained recognition after she appeared in Karan Johar’s 2016 film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ which starred actors Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. ALSO READ: Malaika Arora’s sets cocktail inspiration in gorgeous ivory lehenga with backless bralette

Meanwhile, as per a Pinkvilla report, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee have known each other for a year. The rumoured couple are planning to keep their relationship low-profile, and reportedly hang out and work out together.

