Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Priya Banerjee, Prateik Babbar’s rumoured girlfriend? HOT pics inside

    First Published Aug 27, 2022, 6:06 PM IST

    Per the reports, Prateik Babbar has found new love and is reportedly dating ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ actor Priya Banerjee. Here is everything you need to know about Priya and her rumoured relationship with Prateik.

    Image: Priya Banerjee, Prateik Babbar/Instagram

    Actor Prateik Babbar has once again fallen in love, reportedly. Gossip mills are abuzz that he is in a rumoured relationship with actor Priya Banerjee. As per a media report, the two are said to have met through a common friend from the television industry. They have known each other for a while, and are not rumoured to be dating. So, who is Priya, who has once again brought love into the ‘Chhichhore’ actor’s life? Here is all that you need to know about Priya and her rumoured relationship with Prateik.

    Image: Priya Banerjee/Instagram

    Priya Banerjee predominantly works in the Hindi film industry. She marked her acting debut opposite actor Adivi Sesh in the 2013 Telugu film, ‘Kiss’. After that, she went on to act in other Telugu films such as Joru and Asura. In Joru, she shared the screen space with actors Sundeep Kishan and Rashi Khanna.

    ALSO READ: SEXY VIDEO: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's sizzling hot chemistry on 'Chaiyaa Chaiyaa' sets internet ablaze

    Image: Priya Banerjee/Instagram

    After having worked in Telugu films, she made her Bollywood debut with Aishwarya Rai Bachchhan-starrer ‘Jazbaa’ in 2015. However, she gained recognition after she appeared in Karan Johar’s 2016 film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ which starred actors Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora’s sets cocktail inspiration in gorgeous ivory lehenga with backless bralette

    Image: Priya Banerjee/Instagram

    Meanwhile, as per a Pinkvilla report, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee have known each other for a year. The rumoured couple are planning to keep their relationship low-profile, and reportedly hang out and work out together.

    Image: Priya Banerjee/Instagram

    The report further claimed that Prateik Babbar has already informed his family about Priya Banerjee. Since Prateik’s divorce with Sanya Sagar is in process, the two have reportedly decided to keep their relationship under wraps.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raju Srivastava family files complaint with cyber police over fake news drb

    Raju Srivastava's family files complaint with cyber police over ‘fake news’

    SEXY VIDEO Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor sizzling hot chemistry on Chaiyaa Chaiyaa sets internet ablaze drb

    SEXY VIDEO: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's sizzling hot chemistry on 'Chaiyaa Chaiyaa' sets internet ablaze

    Neha Dhupia Birthday Did you know she marked her debut as child actor drb

    Neha Dhupia Birthday: Did you know she marked her debut as child actor?

    34 years of Salman Khan Actor gets nostalgic says thank you for being with me drb

    34 years of Salman Khan: Actor gets nostalgic; says ‘thank you for being with me’

    Sexy video Namrata Malla shows bold moves in Kannada film Shiva 143 drb

    Sexy video: Namrata Malla shows bold moves in Kannada film ‘Shiva 143’

    Recent Stories

    Fact check: "Never Respond! SBI never asks for personal details," clarifies govt - adt

    Fact check: "Never Respond! SBI never asks for personal details," clarifies govt

    NEET 2022 Know how many seats under MBBS BDS colleges different quotas for counselling gcw

    NEET 2022: Know how many seats under MBBS, BDS colleges; different quotas for counselling

    World Cadet Judo Championship Judoka Linthoi Chanambam who beat up boys while growing up in Manipur eyes Olympic gold medal snt

    Judoka Linthoi reveals beating up boys while growing up in Manipur; aims to clinch Olympic gold

    TS ICET 2022: Result announced; know how to check - adt

    TS ICET 2022: Result announced; know how to check

    JEE Advanced 2022 Exam on August 28 Important guidelines one should keep in mind gcw

    JEE Advanced 2022: Exam on August 28; Important guidelines one should keep in mind

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon
    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon