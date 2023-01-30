Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures: Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi goes braless; stuns in royal blue suit

    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 1:54 PM IST

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar's former girlfriend Bruna Biancardi has stunned her followers with her recent Instagram post.

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi continues to hit the headlines since her breakup with the Brazilian superstar last year. The model and influencer, who has over 2 million followers on Instagram, recently wowed her followers with bold pictures of herself going braless as she sported a blue suit with panache.

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    While Neymar scored a goal in PSG's 1-1 draw against Reims in Ligue 1, his former lady, Bruna Biancardi, posted pictures from a photoshoot. The Brazilian influencer looked stunning in a blue blazer and wide-legged pants and paired her outfit with a bunch of necklaces, sapphire, and diamond earrings.

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    Bruna Biancardi, known to enjoy vacays from time to time, went braless in her recent photoshoot and charmed her fans in the blue outfit. "I found it around here," wrote Neymar's former girlfriend in the post's caption.

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    While Bruna Biancardi's followers poured in their appreciation for her latest Instagram post, fans of Neymar dropped sarcastic comments asking her about where the PSG star was.

