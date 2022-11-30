SEXY Pictures and Video: Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi strips naked for bubble bath in Maldives

While Brazilian star Neymar is in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022, his ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi is enjoying a vacation in the Maldives. In her latest Instagram post, the influencer shared a video of herself enjoying a bubble bath overlooking the pristine waters of the island nation.

Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

The short-lived romance between Brazilian star Neymar and socialite Bruna Biancardi came to a sad end more than three months ago. Despite the heartbreak, the gorgeous woman continues to post pictures of herself online; most recently, her Instagram was flooded with images and videos from her trip to the Maldives. Also see: SEXY Pictures: Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi flaunts curves in 'Made in Brazil' swimsuit

Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

In her latest Instagram post, Bruna Biancardi shares a video of herself enjoying a soothing bubble bath as she overlooks the alluring ocean of Maldives. First seen in a white bathrobe with a cup of coffee in her hand, Neymar's ex-girlfriend is then seen revelling in the hot bath at her hotel room. "Can you feel the peace then..?" read the post's caption. WATCH: Bruna Biancardi strips naked to enjoy a bubble bath

Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

The Brazilian model, who has over 1.8 million followers, also flaunted her curves in a black bikini as she lay on the beach soaking in the sunshine during her Maldives vacation. Also see: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi looked bold and beautiful in black outfits

Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

Neymar's ex-lady love also sizzles in a gorgeous white netted beach dress as she poses for the camera flashing her smile gracefully.

Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

Bruna Biancardi also stunned her followers in a hot-red bikini, along with a photo of her friend, with whom she has been enjoying her trip to the island nation. The pristine waters of Maldives add to the charm of her photographs and videos. Also read: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi flaunted her perfect curves in a bikini

Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram