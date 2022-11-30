Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures and Video: Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi strips naked for bubble bath in Maldives

    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 7:17 PM IST

    While Brazilian star Neymar is in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022, his ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi is enjoying a vacation in the Maldives. In her latest Instagram post, the influencer shared a video of herself enjoying a bubble bath overlooking the pristine waters of the island nation.

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    The short-lived romance between Brazilian star Neymar and socialite Bruna Biancardi came to a sad end more than three months ago. Despite the heartbreak, the gorgeous woman continues to post pictures of herself online; most recently, her Instagram was flooded with images and videos from her trip to the Maldives.

    Also see: SEXY Pictures: Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi flaunts curves in 'Made in Brazil' swimsuit

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    In her latest Instagram post, Bruna Biancardi shares a video of herself enjoying a soothing bubble bath as she overlooks the alluring ocean of Maldives. First seen in a white bathrobe with a cup of coffee in her hand, Neymar's ex-girlfriend is then seen revelling in the hot bath at her hotel room. "Can you feel the peace then..?" read the post's caption.

    WATCH: Bruna Biancardi strips naked to enjoy a bubble bath

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    The Brazilian model, who has over 1.8 million followers, also flaunted her curves in a black bikini as she lay on the beach soaking in the sunshine during her Maldives vacation.

    Also see: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi looked bold and beautiful in black outfits

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    Neymar's ex-lady love also sizzles in a gorgeous white netted beach dress as she poses for the camera flashing her smile gracefully.

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    Bruna Biancardi also stunned her followers in a hot-red bikini, along with a photo of her friend, with whom she has been enjoying her trip to the island nation. The pristine waters of Maldives add to the charm of her photographs and videos.

    Also read: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi flaunted her perfect curves in a bikini

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    Bruna Biancardi has been sharing jaw-dropping photographs of herself in bikinis, swimsuits and more since she touched down in the Maldives. While her fans would be hoping to see more such gorgeous photographs, supporters of Neymar would be praying to see the return of their favourite star for Brazil's round of 16 campaign at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

    Also see: SEXY Pictures: Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi sizzles in bikinis and more during Maldives vacation

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raveen Tandon reacts to probe launched against her over Tiger Reserve video; says, 'it's forest dept vehicle..'

    Raveena Tandon reacts to probe launched against her over Tiger Reserve video; says, 'it's forest dept vehicle'

    Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid defends 'The Kashmir Files' remark, says 'someone needs to speak up' AJR

    Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid defends 'The Kashmir Files' remark, says 'someone needs to speak up'

    Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2; actress to star opposite Kanchana actor Raghava Lawrence RBA

    Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2; actress to star opposite Kanchana actor Raghava Lawrence

    Ranjithame song out: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's song released in Telugu version RBA

    Ranjithame song out: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's song released in Telugu version

    Priyanka Chopra brother Siddharth holds baby Malti in his arms actress shares photo says Aww My heart RBA

    Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth holds baby Malti in his arms; actress shares photo says, "Aww…My heart"

    Recent Stories

    India registers 6 3 per cent GDP growth in July September quarter gcw

    India registers 6.3 per cent GDP growth in July-September quarter

    Sharath Kamal vested with Khel Ratna during National Sports Awards ceremony; complete list of award winners-ayh

    Sharath Kamal vested with Khel Ratna during National Sports Awards ceremony; complete list of award winners

    football FIFA orders World Cup 2022 stadium security to allow rainbow items; will Qatari authorities oblige snt

    FIFA orders World Cup 2022 stadium security to allow rainbow items; will Qatari authorities oblige?

    Vijay Deverakonda in legal trouble? ED grills actor amid probe in 'Liger' movie funding AJR

    Vijay Deverakonda in legal trouble? ED grills actor amid probe in 'Liger' movie funding

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 design leaked likely to have flat sides 108MP main camera side fingerprint sensor more gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 design leaked! Likely to have flat sides, 108MP main camera, side fingerprint sensor & more

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon