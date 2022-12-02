SEXY Pictures: 7 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi turned up the heat in Maldives with bikini looks

While Brazilian star Neymar is in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022, his ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi is enjoying a vacation in the Maldives. Here's a look at 7 times the influencer flaunted her perfect curves in sexy bikinis during her time at the island nation.

Brazilian superstar Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi recently enjoyed a vacation in the Maldives and continues to post sexy photographs and videos of her time at the island nation. The timing of her trip has been questioned by several fans of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star, who awaits his return from an ankle injury for Brazil's round of 16 campaign at the Qatar World Cup. Here's a look at 7 times the Brazilian influencer flaunted her perfect curves in a ultra-hot bikinis during her Maldives vacation:

Bruna Biancardi revealed that her Maldives vacation is 'unfortunately over', but added, "I have a photo for another month here. Can you guys handle it?" In one of her latest Instagram posts, the Brazilian sizzled in a yellow and green bikini and accessorised her look with emerald and diamond earrings.

Neymar's former lady love enjoys over 1.8 million followers on Instagram, and she has enchanted them with stunning photographs of herself during her Maldives vacation. In one post, Bruna Biancardi stunned in a sexy metallic bikini as she posed for the camera with a sparkling blue swimming pool in the background.

Bruna Biancardi is a massive fan of the sun and beach. In this photograph, she enjoyed soaking in the sunshine in an ultra-hot black bikini.

During her stay in Maldives, Neymar's ex-girlfriend also wowed her fans in a red-hot bikini. Bruna Biancardi showcased her well-toned legs and midriff on multiple occasions during her vacation, along with her friend.

In one of the photographs, Bruna Biancardi looked drop-dead gorgeous in a light rose pink and green printed bikini paired with a matching shrug with a thigh-high split that revealed her well-toned legs. She accessorised her look with a beach hat and sunglasses.

Bruna Biancardi, who has always showcased her love for the ocean, sea or a swimming pool, sent the temperatures soaring with her wet hair look as she posed for the cameras in a royal blue bikini.

