    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara goes braless; trolled for wearing cleavage-revealing jumpsuit

    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 7:25 PM IST

    Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara continues to hit the headlines following her separation from Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi last year. Her latest Instagram post has become fodder for trolls as she flaunts her sexy body in a blue body-hugging jumpsuit.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Months after her separation from Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi, model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara continues to charm her Instagram followers with photographs from her daily life. In her most recent post, the mother of five flaunted her sexy figure and assets in a body-hugging blue jumpsuit.

    Also read: Mauro Icardi-Wanda Nara divorce: Here's how much the Argentinian model could pocket

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara stunned her fans as she went braless in her recent post and adorned a cleavage-revealing blue jumpsuit, revealing her ultra-hot demeanour. She accessorised her look with golden loops and white-heeled sandals. "So that the possible can emerge, it is necessary to try again and again the impossible," wrote the Argentinian in the post's caption.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Haters were quick to troll Wanda Nara, with some guessing that the model's caption is an attempt to woo former husband and PSG loanee Mauro Icardi back into her life. "Is that the excuse to get back with Icardi? Try a thousand times, but you always say it's the last?" wrote one follower, while another added, "She will return to Mauro. The adventure with the other boy ended that I have no doubt."

    Also see: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked ultra-hot in cleavage-revealing outfits

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Some followers also trolled Wanda Nara for wearing the cleavage-revealing outfit. "Why are those clothes so ugly?" asked one follower, while another added, "Why put that outfit in that little body IMPOSSIBLE BUT POSSIBLE." This is not the first time Mauro Icard's ex-wife has been trolled for posting photos of herself in revealing attires.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    In the past, the Argentinian model, who owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetics collection, has been the subject of trolls, with most people questioning her if she had photoshopped the pictures, especially the ones in which she shows off her sexy body in ultra-hot bikinis.

    Also see: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara flaunted voluptuous body in black bikinis

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    However, Wanda Nara remains unfazed about negative comments from haters and continues going about her daily business and flooring her fans with jaw-dropping photographs of herself in varied and alluring outfits.

    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Recent Stories

    Recent Videos

