SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara flaunted voluptuous body in black bikinis

Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who has been hitting the headlines since her separation from Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi, continues to enchant her fans with photographs and videos on her Instagram from her day-to-day life.

Wanda Nara, an Argentinean model and businesswoman who recently made headlines after divorcing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi, has been enjoying her life to the fullest following the heartbreak. The mother of 5 recently enjoyed a vacation in the Maldives and enthralled her fans with stunning photos and videos of herself. Here's a look at 10 times Wanda Nara flaunted her voluptuous body in sexy black bikinis:

Wanda Nara, who turns 36 on December 9, took to Instagram to announce her birthdate and asked her followers what their holiday plans were as she shared a photograph of herself in a black lace bikini paired with a white shirt.

The Argentinian model recently enjoyed a break in the island nation of Maldives, where Wanda Nara shared a host of bikini photos. In one picture, she posed for the camera in a black ornamented bikini as she enjoyed her time in the pool with the ocean water in the background, adding to the photograph's beauty.

One photograph from Wanda Nara's Maldives vacay was one where she showed off her assets in a sporty black bikini as she accessorised her look with black Gucci shades.

Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara, who owns a collection of swimwear, sportswear and cosmetics, stuns in this black bikini as she flaunts her perfect curves, leaving followers gasping for their breath.

On one occasion, Wanda Nara's selfie in a black bikini charmed her fans as she enjoyed her time on the beach. "Many times the silence it's an answer," she wrote in the post's caption.

The Argentinian model is known for enjoying her time in the sun and water. In this photograph, Wanda Nara sets the temperatures soaring as she poses for the camera in a quintessential black bikini. She accessorised her look with a beach hat and pair of shades.

Wanda Nara, who appears as a judge on 'The Masked Singer', is often trolled for her bikini photographs. Haters have claimed from time to time that the Argentinian model photoshops her pictures to make her look like she has a picture-perfect figure.

However, Wanda Nara remains unfazed by what trolls have to say as she continues posting sexy photographs of herself in bikinis, swimsuits and cleavage-revealing dresses.

The 35-year-old blonde stunner officially announced her split from Galatasaray player Mauro Icardi back in September on social media after a heated public falling out between the pair.

