Mauro Icardi-Wanda Nara divorce: Here's how much the Argentinian model could pocket
Argentinian model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara is reportedly drafting the papers of her divorce from PSG loanee Mauro Icardi, which will end their 8-year-long marriage. Here's how much the mother of five could pocket from the separation:
The controversial separation between Argentinian model Wanda Nara and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi continues to hit the headlines. Fresh reports have now suggested that the mother of five, along with her lawyer Ana Rosenfeld, is drafting the divorce papers that will put an end to their 8-year-long marriage.
According to Ciudad Magazine, Wanda Nara, who owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetics collection, could pocket an exorbitant amount after her divorce from the Galatasaray footballer Mauro Icardi. The reports added that the model 'could be left with 100 million dollars', which would include 'real estate, goods and luxury items'.
In addition, journalist Estefi Berardi has claimed that Wanda Nara is firm in her intentions to 'get half of the joint patrimony, including of Icardi's earnings during his entire career'.
Berardi has further claimed that although the 100 million dollars 'is only for Wanda', the Argentinian model has reportedly told her closest circle: We are killing each other for 20 million dollars'.
Wanda and Icardi also need to settle the custody of the two girls they share, Francesca and Isabella Icardi, so this isn't their only ongoing conflict. Even if the specifics of this situation are still a mystery, Wanda is likely to be the one to maintain them.
