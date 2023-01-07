Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara flaunts voluptuous body in red-hot lace bikini

    First Published Jan 7, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

    Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, the former wife of Argentinian football Mauro Icardi, charms her Instagram followers daily. In her latest post, the mother of five stuns in a sexy red bikini.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara, an Argentinean model and businesswoman who recently made headlines after divorcing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi, continues to charm her fans daily. The mother of five recently posted photographs of herself in a sexy red-hot lace bikini, leaving her fans gasping for breath.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara, who owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetics collection, flaunts her voluptuous body in a red-hot lace bikini and poses for the camera sensuously. With her golden tresses flowing on her shoulders, the Argentinian model aces the oomph factor.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    However, Mauro Icardi's former wife, Wanda Nara, faces constant trolls as most haters believe the Argentinian model photoshops her pictures before uploading them. "Buenos Aires forever," wrote the beauty in the caption of her post.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    "Loosen up the Photoshop, Wanda!!! In the first pic, your arms are all deformed," noted one user in the post's comment box, while another added, "What did Buenos Aires have to do with the photo?" A third hater remarked, "Hold on to the photo shoot," while a fourth noted, "Stop covering your belly."

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara's latest Instagram bikini post comes days after she stunned her followers by flaunting her envious figure in a cleavage-revealing blue jumpsuit. She accessorised her look with white heels and golden loops.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Regardless of what trolls say, the Argentinian model remains unfazed and continues to post bold and sexy photographs on Instagram. Most of Wanda Nara's post showcases her bikini pictures, which get maximum traction on the photo-sharing application.

