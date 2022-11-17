SEXY Pictures: Esha Gupta shimmers in silver body-hugging gown with plunging neckline at Doha event

In a seductive shimmering silver bodycon dress with a deep u-neckline, actress Esha Gupta amps up the sexiness. View images from her 'Doha nights', just a few days ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Internet sensation Esha Gupta never misses an opportunity to show off her style and hotness quotient. While Bollywood stars are dazzling their fashion game at an awards show in Mumbai, the Aashram 3 actress is raising the temperatures in Doha.

At a Doha event, Esha Gupta looked drop-dead gorgeous in a stunning silver bodycon dress with sculpted puff sleeves and a plunging neckline.

Esha Gupta dressed for the occasion in a Jenny Packham silver gown. Tulip, from the AW22 Pre Series, is the name of the platinum collection. "Doha nights," the actress wrote in the caption of her latest Instagram post.

Esha Gupta was transformed into a goddess of style and outfitted with all the red-carpet-worthy design components. She paired the outfit with sparse accessories and striking makeup choices.

Esha Gupta chose multiple statement rings, a pair of teardrop earrings, and strappy high heels as her accessories to go with the glittering silver gown. The stunning actress went for subtle smokey eye shadow, elegant winged eyeliner, thick black lashes, darkened brows, a neutral lip colour, flushed cheeks, and highlighter for her makeup.

