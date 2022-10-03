Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BOLD and SEXY pictures: 10 times Esha Gupta flaunted her voluptuous body in black outfits

    Image Credit: Esha Gupta Instagram

    Esha Gupta lights up her Instagram from time to time with ultra-glam and sexy pictures. From elegant gowns to sexy bikini, here are 10 gorgeous images of the Aashram 3 beauty in different black outfits.

    Image Credit: Esha Gupta Instagram

    In her latest Instagram post, Esha Gupta shares glimpses of 'The Raw Project' by Miguel Angelo, with whom she had shot eight years ago for the cover of Harper's Bazaar in Goa. Wearing a black halter-neck top with black parallels, the actress stuns in the photos.

    Image Credit: Esha Gupta Instagram

    In this photo, Esha Gupta looks ultra-gorgeous in a black body-hugging dress. With her hair let loose, the model poses for the camera as she flashes a stunning smile.

    Image Credit: Esha Gupta Instagram

    The actress from Aashram 3 set the temperature skyrocketing while looking sexy in a black thong bikini in one of her Instagram posts.

    Image Credit: Esha Gupta Instagram

    In this photo, Esha Gupta flaunts her perfectly toned body and we cannot take our eyes off her. The diva flaunts her back in a black cut-out dress. She completed her look with matte lip-shaded, kohl-rimmed eyes and left her curly tresses open.

    Image Credit: Esha Gupta Instagram

    Known for regularly charming her followers with several photos and videos, Esha Gupta is seen wearing a black slip dress paired with a white unbuttoned shirt while she flaunts her assets in this photograph.

    Image Credit: Esha Gupta Instagram

    Esha Gupta, known for having a well-toned figure, raises the hotness quotient in body-hugging black off-shoulder black dress in this outfit.

    Image Credit: Esha Gupta Instagram

    No matter which corner of the world you are in, black can never go out of style. In this black halter neck gown, Esha Gupta looks absolutely ravishing. The gown has a body-hugging fit and also a trail. A sleek rope braid hairdo completed her look.

    Image Credit: Esha Gupta Instagram

    A black cropped top paired with a black leather jacket makes Esha Gupta look like an ultra-bold diva in this photograph. Her smokey eyes and matte lipstick, with her hair open the actress poses for the camera with attitude.

    Image Credit: Esha Gupta Instagram

    In this black leather body-hugging mini dress, Esha Gupta looks sultry and sexy. Paired with ankle-length shoes, the actress stuns in this bold and sexy avatar.

    Image Credit: Esha Gupta Instagram

    Last, but not the least, Esha Gupta slays in this strapless black dress accessorised with an oversized blazer. The Aashram 3 star flaunts her hourglass figure in this outfit, revealing her sexy and toned legs with a thigh-slit.

