Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HOT PICS: Price of Esha Gupta’s SEXY plunging neckline blouse and lehenga will blow your mind!

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 7:58 PM IST

    Esha Gupta opted for a red lehenga with a deep plunging neckline, giving a sneak peek of her cleavage. The price of this stunning ethnic attire will surely leave you shell-shocked; check out.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    One of the hot internet sensations that the Hindi film industry has given us, Esha Gupta never skips a chance to flaunt her hot and bold side in whatever she chooses to wear. Be it a slit gown or a hot bikini, Esha slays in every attire she wears. Time and again, Esha has made head turns in the most exotic way. Yet again, the actor has left everyone jaw-dropped with her stunning couple of pictures in a deep plunging neckline blouse and a lehenga.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Ditching the pastels, Esha Gupta chose a red beige printed lehenga set in raw silk fabric which came with an embroidered plunging neckline blouse. The net dupatta had a pleated border of the same lehenga fabric on all four sides.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Esha Gupta looks effortlessly in the red ensemble that she opted for the Diwali bash while glowing in the festive mood.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    While the details and design of the lehenga are pleasing to the eyes, its price may completely blow your mind! Esha’s red lehenga is from the shelves of designer Ridhi Mehra’s Charmaine collection. It is priced at Rs 94,800.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    To complete her look, Esha Gupta accessorised the ethnic wear with a diamond necklace, matching earrings, a sleek bun, a red bindi and dark red lipstick.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the web series ‘Aashram 3’ alongside actor Bobby Deol. In her personal life, the actor recently returned from her vacation in Spain which she took with her boyfriend.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actress assault case: SC dismisses victim's plea to change trial court drb

    Actress assault case: SC dismisses victim's plea to change trial court

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur what's cooking; Did the duo make their rumoured relationship official? drb

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur what's cooking; Did the duo make their rumoured relationship official?

    Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of making her touch his genitals drb

    Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of making her touch his genitals

    Prince Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Anudeep's film is a HIT or FLOP? Read THIS before buying tickets RBA

    Prince Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Anudeep's film is a HIT or FLOP? Read THIS before buying tickets

    Sanjay Dutt launched Dhruva Sarja KD-The Devil tease actor talks about South Cinema and KGF RBA

    Sanjay Dutt launched Dhruva Sarja’s KD-The Devil teaser; actor talks about South Cinema and KGF

    Recent Stories

    Best Mobile App Development Companies in India-snt

    Best Mobile App Development Companies in India

    CDS Anil Chauhan meets tri-forces chief at NDA in Pune: All you need to know AJR

    CDS Anil Chauhan meets tri-forces chief at NDA in Pune: All you need to know

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara turns up the heat in cleavage-revealing black outfit snt

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara turns up the heat in cleavage-revealing black outfit

    Dhanteras 2022: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and City-wise Shubh Muhurat sur

    Dhanteras 2022: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and City-wise Shubh Muhurat

    Watch Man's unique way of loading tomatoes to the truck stuns internet-tgy

    Watch: Man's unique way of loading tomatoes to the truck stuns internet

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon