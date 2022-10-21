HOT PICS: Price of Esha Gupta’s SEXY plunging neckline blouse and lehenga will blow your mind!

Esha Gupta opted for a red lehenga with a deep plunging neckline, giving a sneak peek of her cleavage. The price of this stunning ethnic attire will surely leave you shell-shocked; check out.

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

One of the hot internet sensations that the Hindi film industry has given us, Esha Gupta never skips a chance to flaunt her hot and bold side in whatever she chooses to wear. Be it a slit gown or a hot bikini, Esha slays in every attire she wears. Time and again, Esha has made head turns in the most exotic way. Yet again, the actor has left everyone jaw-dropped with her stunning couple of pictures in a deep plunging neckline blouse and a lehenga.

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

Ditching the pastels, Esha Gupta chose a red beige printed lehenga set in raw silk fabric which came with an embroidered plunging neckline blouse. The net dupatta had a pleated border of the same lehenga fabric on all four sides.

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

Esha Gupta looks effortlessly in the red ensemble that she opted for the Diwali bash while glowing in the festive mood.

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

While the details and design of the lehenga are pleasing to the eyes, its price may completely blow your mind! Esha’s red lehenga is from the shelves of designer Ridhi Mehra’s Charmaine collection. It is priced at Rs 94,800.

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

To complete her look, Esha Gupta accessorised the ethnic wear with a diamond necklace, matching earrings, a sleek bun, a red bindi and dark red lipstick.

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram